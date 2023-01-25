2nd person held in Conway killings

Conway police on Monday night arrested a second man in connection with a Saturday shooting that left two people dead, according to a Tuesday tweet from the department.

Kaylon Ravine, 18, was being held in the Faulkner County jail without bond on two counts of capital murder until his court appearance, the tweet states. Police arrested him around 8:20 p.m. Monday.

He is charged in the deaths of Raekwon Hull, 26, and Derek Palmer, 25, who authorities have said were fatally shot in the 1800 block of Lucille Street just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police also arrested Dashaun Jones, 19, around 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a Monday tweet. He was also being held in the Faulkner County jail without bail on two capital murder counts.