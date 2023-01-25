Benton County detectives seeking man reported missing since 1987





BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a case of a man reported missing for more than three decades.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Benton County Sheriff's Office recently received a report of a missing person, who according to family members has been missing since 1987, according to a Monday news release from the Sheriff's Office.

A case has been opened regarding the disappearance of Enoch Pennington, who has been entered into the missing person's database, according to the release.

Pennington lived in the Rogers and Bentonville areas of Benton County. He would be 59 years old now, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding Pennington is asked to contact Lt. Hunter Petray at (479) 271-1009 or hunter.petray@bentoncountyar.gov.



