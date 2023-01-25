Cyclones win, force 3-way tie in Big 12

AMES, Iowa -- Jaren Holmes matched his season high with 23 points as No. 12 Iowa State held on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76 on Tuesday night.

The Cyclones (15-4, 6-2 Big 12) moved into a three-way tie atop the conference standings with the Wildcats and Texas.

Gabe Kalscheur added 19 points for Iowa State. Osun Osunniyi finished with 16.

Markquis Nowell led Kansas State (17-3, 6-2) with 23 points.

A three-pointer from Holmes gave Iowa State a 59-49 advantage with 8:12 remaining. Kansas State responded with a 10-1 run to trim the margin to 60-59.

Caleb Grill's three-pointer pushed the Cyclones' lead back to 63-59 with five minutes left.

Free throws by Osunniyi, Grill and Holmes sealed the victory in the final 24 seconds.

The first half featured eight lead changes and ended with Kansas State up 33-31.

A three-pointer by Kalscheur ignited an early 9-0 run for the Cyclones and helped them build a 19-14 lead. Iowa State made just 1 of 9 three-point tries in the first 20 minutes.

Kansas State was trying to extend its best start to a season since 1961-62.

NO. 10 TEXAS 89, OKLAHOMA STATE 75

AUSTIN, Texas -- Marcus Carr scored 21 points and No. 10 Texas earned a regular-season sweep of Oklahoma State.

Timmy Allen scored 17 points and Brock Cunningham scored 15 for Texas (17-3, 6-2 Big 12), which improved to 10-2 under interim head coach Rodney Terry. He took over the team in mid-December when Chris Beard was suspended and then fired three weeks later.

Kalib Boone and John-Michael Wright each scored 18 points to lead Oklahoma State (11-9, 3-5).

Texas attacked the basket early behind Dylan Disu, Christian Bishop and Allen and threatened to pull away when the Longhorns built a 33-25 lead in the first half. A deep three-pointer from Bryce Thompson pulled the Cowboys within 33-30 before Texas closed the half with 7-2 run capped by Sir'Jabari Rice's three-pointer from the left wing.

Texas quickly built the lead to 13 out of halftime when Carr had a steal to set up Allen's three-point play and then made a step-back jumper.

Disu scored 12 and was a defensive force in the second half, hustling for blocks and poking away loose balls to earn Texas possession, while Carr and Allen midrange jump shots kept the Cowboys from making a run to close the gap.

Consecutive three-pointers from Cunningham and Tyrese Hunter pushed Texas to a 69-58 lead and the Longhorns rode that cushion to the end.

NO. 11 TCU 79, OKLAHOMA 52

FORT WORTH -- Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points and 11th-ranked TCU led throughout against Oklahoma.

Even without injured big man Eddie Lampkin Jr., the Horned Frogs followed up their 23-point win at then-No. 2 Kansas by scoring the game's first 11 points back at home.

Damion Baugh and Micah Peavy added 13 points for TCU (16-4, 5-3 Big 12). Emanuel Miller grabbed 10 rebounds.

C.J. Noland had 11 points for the Sooners (11-9, 2-6), who lost their third game in a row. It was their most lopsided-loss since falling 77-47 to Baylor on Jan. 28, 2019.

NO. 20 MIAMI 86, FLORIDA STATE 63

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong scored 18 points apiece as No. 20 Miami cruised by Florida State.

Norchad Omier had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Hurricanes (16-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who halted a nine-game losing streak to the Seminoles.

Pack and Wong each made four three-point attempts as Miami made 50% shots (11 of 22) from beyond the arc. The Hurricanes have made 10 or more three-pointers in six games this season.

Caleb Mills scored 12 points, the 12th straight game he has scored 10 or more points for Florida State (7-14, 5-5). Mills shot 4 of 12 from the floor.

Florida State had won nine straight games in the series, including two one-point wins in 2021-22.

NO. 24 CLEMSON 72, GEORGIA TECH 51

CLEMSON, S.C. -- PJ Hall scored 17 points and Brevin Galloway added 14 as No. 24 Clemson used a fast start to put away Georgia Tech and continue its surprising start in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Tigers (17-4) are 9-1 and in first place midway through the ACC season. They got out quickly on the struggling Yellow Jackets (8-12, 1-9), who've lost their past six games.

The Tigers got a three-pointer from Hunter Tyson on their opening possession -- his second straight after hitting the game-winning three to beat Virginia Tech 51-50 last Saturday -- and two by Galloway.

Galloway was fouled as he made another three-pointer and converted the free throw for a four-point play.

By the time Hall finished a three-point play, the Tigers were ahead 15-2 less than five minutes in.

Georgia Tech used a 12-2 run to get itself back in it and trail 25-22.

But Galloway and reserve Chauncey Wiggins fueled another burst with consecutive threes to restore Clemson's double-digit edge.

Ja'von Franklin had 12 points to lead Georgia Tech.