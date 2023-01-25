Marriages

Dawson Danley, 23, of San Antonio and Meagan Alexander, 23, of Little Rock.

Mario Santillan, 39, and Azucena Ferrusca, 49, both of Mabelvale.

Andrey Bryant, 47, and Melody Malat, 51, both of Jacksonville.

Cole Milner, 23, and Tay'a Ramey, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Joshua Hart, 33, and Cydney Coleman-Young, 30, both Little Rock.

Chad Taylor, 49, and Myron Yancy, 35, both of Little Rock.

Brittany McIntosh, 32, and Tony Aday, 37, both of Little Rock.

Alexis Stewart, 36, and Antwon Lewis, 31, both of Fort Worth.

Jonathan Vannewkirk, 20, of Jbphh, Hawaii and Veronica Tarrow, 22, of Little Rock.

Jaunel Slaughter, 43, and Christopher Scott, 42, both of North Little Rock.

Brian Jones, 43, and Charlena White, 43, both of Jacksonville.

Bailey Jones, 27, and Hayden Faught, 28, both of Maumelle.

Lonnie Walker, 44, and Tammy Fitzgerald, 37, both of Pine Bluff.

Angel Carranza, 42, and Yemina Vazquez, 50, both of Little Rock.

Avery Brewer, 19, and Cesar Perez, 21, both of North Little Rock.

Yacine Ide, 31, and Nedima Kamberovic, 24, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-268. Jordan King v. Megan King.

23-269. Jaleesa Wilson v. Kizito Bewah.

23-276. Rasean Smith v. Angela McGowan-Smith.

23-277. Russhonia Parker v. Roosevelt Parker.

23-279. Ashley Miller v. Glenn Miller.

23-280. Lauren Heird v. Bradley Heird.

23-281. Sandra Smith v. Maradies Hicks.

23-285. Rajbir Singh v. Sunpreet Kaur.

23-287. Kevin Doroski v. Jaymee Doroski.

GRANTED

22-1213. John Moix v. Chad Cornelius.

22-1932. Samuel White v. Brenda White.

22-4013. Kevin O'Donald v. Bernetta O'Donald.