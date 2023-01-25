‘Everything’ earns 11 Oscar nominations

NEW YORK -- The multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" led nominations to the 95th Academy Awards as Hollywood heaped honors on big-screen spectacles like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" a year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time.

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" landed a leading 11 nominations Tuesday, including nods for Michelle Yeoh and comeback kid Ke Huy Quan. Yeoh became the first Asian actor nominated for best actress.

The 10 movies up for best picture are "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "The Banshees of Inisherin," "The Fabelmans," "Tar," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Avatar: The Way of Water," "Elvis," "All Quiet on the Western Front," "Women Talking" and "Triangle of Sadness."

Nominations were announced Tuesday from the academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.

Tom Cruise missed out on an acting nomination, but "Top Gun: Maverick" -- often credited with bringing many moviegoers back to theaters -- walked away with seven nominations, including best sound, best visual effects and best song for Lada Gaga's "Hold My Hand." Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," made after Chadwick Boseman's death, also scored five nominations, including the first acting nod for a performance in a Marvel movie: Angela Bassett, for best supporting actress.

Nine of the 10 best-picture nominees were theatrical releases -- something cheered by "Tar" filmmaker Todd Field, nominated for direction and screenplay.

Martin McDonagh's Ireland-set dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" landed nine nominations Tuesday, including nods for McDonagh's directing and screenplay, and a quartet of acting nominations: Colin Farrell for best actor, Kerry Condon for best supporting actress and both Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan for best supporting actor.

Baz Luhrmann's biopic "Elvis" came away with eight nominations, including a best actor nod for star Austin Butler and nominations for its costumes, sound and production design.

Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans," the director's autobiographical coming-of-age tale, landed Spielberg his 20th Oscar nomination and ninth nod for best director.

John Williams, his longtime composer, extended his record for the most Oscar nominations for a living person, and, at 90, became the oldest nominee ever. Williams' 53 nominations trail only Walt Disney's 59.

In the best actress race, "Fabelmans" star Michelle Williams was nominated. The other nominees for best actress are Ana de Armas, Cate Blanchett and Andrea Riseborough.

Only one streaming title broke into the best picture field, the German film "All Quiet on the Western Front."

The Netflix feature landed nine nominations, including best international film and best adapted screenplay. The streaming service also has the top animated film contender in "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," which was nominated for best animated feature alongside "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On," "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," "The Sea Beast" and "Turning Red."

Along with Butler and Farrell, the best actor nominees are Brendan Fraser, hailed for his comeback performance as an overweight shut-in in "The Whale," Bill Nighy for "Living" and, in a surprise for one of the most critically lauded films of the year, Paul Mescal for Charlotte Wells' father-daughter tale "Aftersun."

Brian Tyree Henry landed his first Oscar nomination for his supporting turn in "Causeway," in which he starred opposite Jennifer Lawrence. In the supporting actress category, two "Everything Everywhere All at Once" actors -- Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu -- were nominated along with Hong Chau, Condon and Bassett.

Quan and Chau -- both the children of Vietnam War refugees -- and the California-born Hsu and the Malaysia-born Yeoh together make it the most acting nominations ever for Asian or Asian American actors.

After the best director category saw back-to-back landmark wins for female filmmakers, no women were nominated for best director. But in the best picture group, one of the up-for-grabs final slots went to Sarah Polley's "Women Talking," a parable of sexual assault and justice. Polley was also nominated for best adapted screenplay.

In the end, the Oscar push for the Indian action movie "RRR" landed a sole nomination: best song for M.M. Keeravaani's "Naatu Naatu." The satire from Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, "Triangle of Sadness," scored three nominations for best picture, best director and best original screenplay.

Along with "All Quiet on the Western Front," the nominees for best international film are: "Argentina, 1985," "Close," "EO" and "The Quiet Girl," a first for Ireland.

Current politics were also front-and-center in the documentary category. Nominees include "Navalny," an up-close portrait of jailed Russian dissident Alexie Navalny; "A House Made of Splinters," about a Ukrainian halfway house; and Laura Poitras' "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed," about Nan Goldin's opioid activism.

They were joined by the volcanologist romance "Fire of Love" and Shaunak Sen's "All That Breathes," about three men's efforts to save New Delhi's pollution-ravaged birds of prey.

Last year's Oscar broadcast drew 16.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen, up from the record-low audience of 10.5 million for the pandemic-marred 2021 telecast. This year, ABC is bringing back Jimmy Kimmel to host the March 12 ceremony.