Fair gets 1st female general manager

The Arkansas State Fair has appointed its first female general manager, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon.

According to the release, Tiffany Wilkerson is also "the first African American general manager of the fair and, at age 39, the youngest to serve in this role."

Wilkerson has worked for the Arkansas Livestock Show Association for the past 20 years, serving in several roles, including commercial exhibitor coordinator, box office manager and director of administration, the release said.

As general manager, she will be responsible for overseeing all business operations as well as directing all activities for the promotion, preparation, and production of the annual state fair.

Wilkerson will also work to maintain business organization and structure to manage the fairgrounds year-round, officials said.

"I am thrilled at this opportunity," Wilkerson said in the release, "I intend to take my 20 years of experience and build on our recent levels of success. The sky's the limit for the Arkansas State Fair and our Association."