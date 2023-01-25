High school basketball roundups

BOYS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 80, MAUMELLE CHARTER 49 Kevin Williams scored 17 points, and Grayson Wilson followed with 16 to lift Central Arkansas Christian (16-6, 9-0 3A-5) to its 13th win in a row. Lane Baxter added 14 points for the Mustangs.

CEDAR RIDGE 71, MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 65 A 22-point night from Hunter McKinney and Caden Griffin was big for Cedar Ridge (11-7, 8-4 2A-2). Jerrit Pectol also contributed 10 points for the Timberwolves. Kyler Chapman scored 24 points, and Dakota Wells had 14 for Mount Vernon-Enola (14-15, 5-8).

DUMAS 62, LAKE VILLAGE 32 Mike Reddick had 18 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals as Dumas (17-7, 9-0 3A-8) won going away. Brandon Johnson tallied 16 points and 3 rebounds, and Joseph Jones stepped up with 8 points and 7 rebounds for the Bobcats.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 60, JACKSONVILLE LIGHTHOUSE 32 Dedric Blocker rolled his way to 18 points in a nonconference victory for Fountain Lake (16-5). Colby Lambert scored 12 points for the Cobras.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 71, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 39 Gavin Snyder had 15 points, 5 assists, 4 steals and 3 rebounds to lead No. 1 Central (20-3, 5-0 6A-Central), which stomped its cross-town opponents. Savaughn Smith finished with 12 points and 5 rebounds, and Annor Boateng tallied 11 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 4 steals for the Tigers.

MILLS 76, WARREN 30 Keaton Cross turned in 16 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists as Mills (12-9, 6-1 4A-8) cruised. Marcus Kendrick had 15 points and 10 assists, and Tre Long added 11 points and 5 rebounds for the Comets.

PINE BLUFF 62, LAKE HAMILTON 55 Courtney Crutchfield powered in 24 points as Pine Bluff (15-6, 9-0 5A-South) battled back to win a crucial conference encounter. Ty Robinson scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Lake Hamilton (19-2, 7-2). Easton Hurley had 13 points, and Zac Pennington chipped in with 12 for the Wolves.

RECTOR 51, RIVERSIDE 40 Cooper Rabjohn knocked in 15 points for Rector (18-3, 9-2 2A-3), which remained in the thick of the league standings. Kameron Jones added 16 points for the Cougars.

VILONIA 58, LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 55 Dashun Spence connected for 21 points in a close win for Vilonia (17-5, 5-2 5A-Central) over Parkview (10-12, 3-4). Ethan Dietz had 16 points, and Josh Lawrence totaled 10 in the win for the Eagles.

GIRLS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 56, MAUMELLE CHARTER 39 Riley Bryant finished with 18 points to lead Central Arkansas Christian (6-12, 3-6 3A-5) past the Lady Falcons. Livian Burton scored 15 points, and Jordan Dodd countered with 14 for the Lady Mustangs.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 53, BIGELOW 40 Josie Williams drilled eight three-pointers and finished with 32 points for Conway Christian (19-5, 12-0 2A-5), which beat the Lady Panthers for the second time this season. Conley Gibson had 16 points for the Lady Eagles.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 81, MAUMELLE 32 A dominant first half was more than enough for Little Rock Christian (14-7, 5-3 5A-Central), which won its second consecutive game after dropping two in a row. Raelen Randle had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Maumelle (8-14, 3-5).

MILLS 65, WARREN 27 Jordan Gregory had 35 points – 26 at halftime – in a blowout for Mills (7-15, 3-4 4A-8). The senior also had 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. Melea Perkins scored 8 points, and Jeneva Gregory tacked on 7 points, 6 assists and 3 steals for Mills.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 49, CEDAR RIDGE 32 Marlee Raby's 18 points came at just the right time for Class 2A No. 1 Mount Vernon-Enola (28-3, 12-1 2A-2). Dessie McCarty ended with 17 points for the Lady Warhawks. Aubrey Weaver had 9 points, and Maddi Rider collected 8 for Cedar Ridge (9-11, 6-6), which trailed 21-18 at halftime.

STAR CITY 63, CROSSETT 19 Anslee Ballew hit six three-pointers and finished with 26 points to lead Star City (20-2, 7-0 4A-8) to its seventh straight win.

MONDAY'S GAMES

BOYS

CHARLESTON 71, TWO RIVERS 59 Brevyn Ketter and Brandon Scott both rang up 25 points, resulting in a seventh straight win for Charleston (7-2, 7-0 3A-4). Drake Dodson had 12 points for the Tigers.

FARMINGTON 80, BERRYVILLE 64 Layne Taylor's triple-double of 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists helped keep Farmington (24-0, 9-0 4A-1) rolling. Jaxon Berry had 21 points for the Cardinals as well.

HACKETT 55, BOONEVILLE 54 Eli Slavens ran free for a game-high 34 points for Hackett (9-8, 3-5 3A-4). Hayden Foster ended with 15 points for the Hornets. Jace Washburn scored 15 points, while Colter Fisher and Raiden Ferguson each had 13 for Booneville (8-5, 4-3).

IZARD COUNTY 76, MAMMOTH SPRING 72, OT Tyler Hill's 20 points put Izard County (11-14) over the top in overtime. Kasen Black had 19 points, and Wyatt Buchanan ended with 18 for the Cougars. Jude Everett followed with 14 points in the win. Four players landed in double figures for Mammoth Spring (16-14) led by 18 points from Blake Rogers. Brayden Cray scored 14 points, and both Gavin Boddie and Nathaneal Rogers provided 12 for the Bears.

PARKERS CHAPEL 62, HERMITAGE 32 A big second half allowed Parkers Chapel (6-11) to pick up its second consecutive win. Carter Wilkerson nabbed 16 points in the loss for Hermitage (4-15), which has dropped seven games in a row.

SACRED HEART 81, MAUMELLE CHARTER 58 Mason Dold rustled up 21 points, and Jack Poole had 19 in a victory for Sacred Heart (8-14). Avery Pettingill also notched 18 points for the Knights. Jakobe Slater guided Maumelle Charter (6-15) with 11 points.

SHIRLEY 69, NORFOK 41 Tayler Spencer came up with 16 points as Shirley (22-5, 10-1 1A-2) maintained its top spot in the conference. Arick Newell scored 14 points, and Hunter Bradford collected 10 for the Blue Devils. Layne Scalf paced Norfork (4-15, 3-7) with 12 points.

GIRLS

BOONEVILLE 57, HACKETT 37 Lexi Franklin scored 15 points as Booneville (11-4, 7-0 3A-4) used a big run to sprint away. Linley Garrett had 13 points, and Karmen Kent supplied 12 for the Lady Bearcats, who were leading 41-35 before closing the game on a 16-2 run.

BROOKLAND 50, HOXIE 26 Addy Vowell had 13 points, while Stella Parker finished with 11 for Brookland (17-7), which got back in the win column after losing at Forrest City in its previous game. Evan Polsgrove chipped in with 11 points and 7 rebounds for the Lady Bearcats.

CHARLESTON 68, TWO RIVERS 34 Livi McClain notched 23 points as Charleston (6-9, 2-5 3A-4) ended a three-game losing streak. Kytan Johnson added 21 points for the Lady Tigers.

MAMMOTH SPRING 66, IZARD COUNTY 25 Brynn Washam dropped 23 points for Mammoth Spring (27-3), which has won 19 consecutive games. Tay Davis added 20 points for the Lady Bears.

MILLS 48, CROSSETT 41 Jordan Gregory totaled 19 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals for Mills (6-15, 2-4 4A-8), which has won two of its past three games. Seven of the Lady Comets' 10 players scored in the win.

NORFORK 70, SHIRLEY 28 Liza Shaddy hit five three-pointers and ended with 21 points for Norfork (22-5, 10-0 1A-2), which remained unbeaten in league play. Jordan Rasmussen scored 14 points, and Kiley Alman had 11 for the defending Class 1A champions. Kylie Lassiter scored nine points to lead Shirley (9-14, 5-6).

PARKERS CHAPEL 70, HERMITAGE 41 Parkers Chapel (17-5) put an end to a two-game slide by rolling over Hermitage (2-18). Aislin England had 13 points in the loss for the Lady Hermits.

SACRED HEART 54, MAUMELLE CHARTER 28 Emma Dold and Emilee Shipp finished with 13 points apiece in a 26-point beating for Sacred Heart (14-7). Ayla Hoelzeman had 10 points for the Lady Knights. Giuliana Atilano came up with 10 points for Maumelle Charter (6-19).

SALEM 68, NEWPORT 32 Marleigh Sellars' 22 points led to another rout for Salem (18-3, 10-0 3A-2). Chelsea Hamilton followed with 19 points for the Lady Greyhounds.

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 42, WYNNE 38 Kamie Jenkins' monster outing allowed Southside Batesville (18-3, 11-0 4A-3) to eke past Wynne (9-17, 4-8). Jenkins finished with 16 points, 20 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks for the Lady Southerners, who won the first meeting 49-39 on Dec. 16. Juliann Stevens had 10 points and 3 steals, and Callie Jo Robbins chimed in with 10 points and 4 steals in the win.