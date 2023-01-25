Sections
In the news

In the news

Today at 4:00 a.m.

• Joan Sinclair, a judge in Maricopa County, Ariz., declined to compel Scottsdale to resume an arrangement that let residents of a neighboring community get water from a city standpipe, although the court "appreciates the difficulties inherent in allocating dwindling water resources."

• Kay Ivey, governor of Alabama, hailed as a "game-changer" a new mental health crisis center in Birmingham, one of just six such facilities in the state, intended to take pressure off emergency rooms and jails.

• Bill Lee, governor of Tennessee, kicked off his second term with a promise to focus on the state's aging transportation systems, conservation efforts and the state's most vulnerable children.

• Frank Hanebuth, a German man accused of organized crime activities while leading the Mallorca, Spain, chapter of the Hells Angels, took the stand to deny charges that could get him a 13-year prison sentence and a $4.9 million fine.

• Lamont Cambell, incarcerated six years for murder, walked out of the St. Louis City Justice Center when prosecutors dismissed the case after a judge threw out his conviction because of ineffective counsel and the fact that prosecutors did not disclose that the lead investigator was having an affair with a witness.

• William Kroymann, a student at Georgia Southern University, bonded out of jail after being arrested on charges of attacking another student who ended up with a fractured skull outside the Sigma Nu fraternity house.

• Shari Foltz, whose son died of alcohol poisoning while pledging Pi Kappa Alpha at Bowling Green State, welcomed the chance to "continue our fight saving lives" as the family settled a lawsuit against the university for $3 million on top of $7 million from the fraternity and participants in the hazing.

mAmmon Bundy, a far-right leader who ran for governor of Idaho, called it "an effort to extend a peace offering" as he pleaded guilty to trespassing after twice going to trial on similar charges, this time getting 90 days in jail with 78 days suspended.

• Kristi Noem, governor of South Dakota, said "callous mishandling of personal information has real-world consequences" as she said her cellphone number was hacked, blaming it on the release of her Social Security number by the House committee that investigated the Capitol riot.

In the news

