• Joan Sinclair, a judge in Maricopa County, Ariz., declined to compel Scottsdale to resume an arrangement that let residents of a neighboring community get water from a city standpipe, although the court "appreciates the difficulties inherent in allocating dwindling water resources."

• Kay Ivey, governor of Alabama, hailed as a "game-changer" a new mental health crisis center in Birmingham, one of just six such facilities in the state, intended to take pressure off emergency rooms and jails.

• Bill Lee, governor of Tennessee, kicked off his second term with a promise to focus on the state's aging transportation systems, conservation efforts and the state's most vulnerable children.

• Frank Hanebuth, a German man accused of organized crime activities while leading the Mallorca, Spain, chapter of the Hells Angels, took the stand to deny charges that could get him a 13-year prison sentence and a $4.9 million fine.

• Lamont Cambell, incarcerated six years for murder, walked out of the St. Louis City Justice Center when prosecutors dismissed the case after a judge threw out his conviction because of ineffective counsel and the fact that prosecutors did not disclose that the lead investigator was having an affair with a witness.

• William Kroymann, a student at Georgia Southern University, bonded out of jail after being arrested on charges of attacking another student who ended up with a fractured skull outside the Sigma Nu fraternity house.

• Shari Foltz, whose son died of alcohol poisoning while pledging Pi Kappa Alpha at Bowling Green State, welcomed the chance to "continue our fight saving lives" as the family settled a lawsuit against the university for $3 million on top of $7 million from the fraternity and participants in the hazing.

mAmmon Bundy, a far-right leader who ran for governor of Idaho, called it "an effort to extend a peace offering" as he pleaded guilty to trespassing after twice going to trial on similar charges, this time getting 90 days in jail with 78 days suspended.

• Kristi Noem, governor of South Dakota, said "callous mishandling of personal information has real-world consequences" as she said her cellphone number was hacked, blaming it on the release of her Social Security number by the House committee that investigated the Capitol riot.