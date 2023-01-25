Inclement weather closings in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley

Alma Public Schools will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day on Wednesday.
Bright Harbor School will open at 10 a.m.
Decatur Public Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.
Elkins Public Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.
Farmington Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.
Fayetteville Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.
Fort Smith Public Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.
Gentry Public Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.
Greenland Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.
Gravette Public Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.
Haas Hall Academy on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.
Huntsville Public Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.
Infiniti Athletics Bentonville will have no a.m. classes.
Mountainburg Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.
Muldrow Schools will have a virtual school day.
Pea Ridge Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.
Prairie Grove Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.
Primrose School of Rogers at Pinnacle Hills will open at 9:30 a.m.
Rogers Public Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.
Siloam Springs Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.
Springdale Public Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.
St. Joseph Catholic School on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.
DELAYED OPENINGS
Advanced Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center in Fayetteville will open at 10 a.m.
Bella Vista POA will open at 10 a.m.
Benton County Facilities will delay opening until 10 a.m.
Fayetteville Diagnostic Clinic will delay their opening until 10 a.m.
Highlands Oncology campuses will open at 10 a.m.
MANA Family Medicine Springdale will open at 9 a.m.
Mercy Clinic (Fort Smith and NWA) will have varied hours across their offices. Patients with appointments on Wednesday will be contacted by Mercy to discuss the options for their visit, including virtual care, according to a release by Mercy.
Northwest Arkansas Urology Associates will delay their opening until noon.
Northwest Arkansas Psychiatry will host Telehealth visit.
Ozark Dermatology Clinic of Bentonville, Fayetteville and Siloam Springs will open at 10 a.m.
Parkhill Clinic for Women - Fayetteville will open at 1 p.m.
Premiere Physical Therapy And Sports Rehab will open at 10 a.m.
Premier Dermatology and Skin Renewal Center will delay all locations opening until 10 a.m.
Sebastian County offices will open at 10 a.m.
Waters Edge Counseling will open all locations at noon.
CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Advanced Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Harrison
Agility Center Orthopedics
Allergy & Asthma Clinic of NWA
Apple Tree Academy
Arkansas Tech University - Russellville
Arkansas Tech - Ozark Campus
Bella Vista city offices
Bella Vista Community Church
Bella Vista FUMC
Bentonville Schools
Bradford Yard Living and Landscape
The Breast Center - all locations
Bright Eyes Vision Care - Bentonvile
Bright Foot Clinic
Business and Industry Training - Gentry and Springdale
Cassady Children's Center
Centerton City Offices and Centerton District Court
Charleston Schools
City of Fayetteville’s Recycling and Trash Collection services suspended for Wednesday
City of Rogers buildings and offices
City of Tontitown buildings and offices
Club Infiniti After School - Bentonville
Crabtree Pediatric Dentistry
Crawford County Courthouse & Building
Crawford County Senior Citizens
Creekside Center for Women
Elkins City offices
EOA Children's Services HeadStart/EarlyHeadStart
Eureka Springs Community Center
Farmington City Hall
Farmington Public Library
Fayetteville Christian School
Fayetteville Creative School
Fayetteville Housing Authority
Fayetteville Montessori and will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
First Academy - Rogers
First Baptist Church - Garfield
First Baptist Church - Rogers
First Presbyterian Early Learning Center
First United Methodist Church - Springdale
Goddard - Fayetteville (West)
Greenwood Schools
Gregory Kistler Treatment Center
Growing God's Kingdom Preschool
Hedberg Allergy & Asthma Center - Rogers
Hope Academy
Kids Corp of Fayetteville
Kids Corp West
The Kids Studio
Kid's First - Lowell
Kids For the Future - Rogers
Kidz in Motion Learning Center
Kindergrove Preschool - Rogers
Infiniti Pre-K - Bentonville
Life Way Christian School
Lil Hawks Children's Academy
Little Flock City Hall
Little Prayers Daycare
MANA Family Medicine - Pinnacle Hills, Har-Ber, North, South and Thompson locations
MANA Millennium Chiropractic Sports Medicine
MANA Urgent Care College
Mary's Little Lambs Preschool
Monte A Wheeler DDS, PA
Northwest Arkansas Community College
Northwest Arkansas Food Bank
Northwest Medical Plaza-Wedington
Northwest Technical Institute
NWA OMS, Dr. Josh Cross
Open Avenues
Ozark Dermatology Clinic - Lowell
Ozark Regional Transit
Parkhill Clinic for Women - Bentonville
Pediatric Dental Associates & Orthodontics
Rogers Activity Center
Rogers Adult Wellness Center
Rogers Public Library
Poteau Public Schools
Rogers First Church of the Nazarene - no evening services
Salem Lutheran Church - Springdale
Samaritan House Comm. Center - Rogers and Springdale
The Scott Family Amazeum
Smith Family Clinic
Stepping Stone Children's Academy
The Sunshine School and Development Center
Thaden School Bentonville
Trucks and Tiaras Learning Center - Bentonville and Rogers
UAMS Northwest all campuses and clinics
Unity Covenant Church
University of Arkansas - Fayetteville
University of Arkansas - Fort Smith
Williams Baptist University
Walnut Farm Montessori School
Washington County buildings and services
Washington County Dept. of Health
Washington County Dept. of Human Services
Wee Care Christian School
WILD About Learning Academy
West Fork Schools
