Inclement weather closings in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley

Alma Public Schools will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day on Wednesday.

Bright Harbor School will open at 10 a.m.

Decatur Public Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.

Elkins Public Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.

Farmington Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.

Fayetteville Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.

Fort Smith Public Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.

Gentry Public Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.

Greenland Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.

Gravette Public Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.

Haas Hall Academy on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.

Huntsville Public Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.

Infiniti Athletics Bentonville will have no a.m. classes.

Mountainburg Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.

Muldrow Schools will have a virtual school day.

Pea Ridge Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.

Prairie Grove Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.

Primrose School of Rogers at Pinnacle Hills will open at 9:30 a.m.

Rogers Public Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.

Siloam Springs Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.

Springdale Public Schools on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.

St. Joseph Catholic School on Wednesday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction Day.





DELAYED OPENINGS

Advanced Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center in Fayetteville will open at 10 a.m.

Bella Vista POA will open at 10 a.m.

Benton County Facilities will delay opening until 10 a.m.

Fayetteville Diagnostic Clinic will delay their opening until 10 a.m.

Highlands Oncology campuses will open at 10 a.m.

MANA Family Medicine Springdale will open at 9 a.m.

Mercy Clinic (Fort Smith and NWA) will have varied hours across their offices. Patients with appointments on Wednesday will be contacted by Mercy to discuss the options for their visit, including virtual care, according to a release by Mercy.

Northwest Arkansas Urology Associates will delay their opening until noon.

Northwest Arkansas Psychiatry will host Telehealth visit.

Ozark Dermatology Clinic of Bentonville, Fayetteville and Siloam Springs will open at 10 a.m.

Parkhill Clinic for Women - Fayetteville will open at 1 p.m.

Premiere Physical Therapy And Sports Rehab will open at 10 a.m.

Premier Dermatology and Skin Renewal Center will delay all locations opening until 10 a.m.

Sebastian County offices will open at 10 a.m.

Waters Edge Counseling will open all locations at noon.





CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Advanced Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Harrison

Agility Center Orthopedics

Allergy & Asthma Clinic of NWA

Apple Tree Academy

Arkansas Tech University - Russellville

Arkansas Tech - Ozark Campus

Bella Vista city offices

Bella Vista Community Church

Bella Vista FUMC

Bentonville Schools

Bradford Yard Living and Landscape

The Breast Center - all locations

Bright Eyes Vision Care - Bentonvile

Bright Foot Clinic

Business and Industry Training - Gentry and Springdale

Cassady Children's Center

Centerton City Offices and Centerton District Court

Charleston Schools

City of Fayetteville’s Recycling and Trash Collection services suspended for Wednesday

City of Rogers buildings and offices

City of Tontitown buildings and offices

Club Infiniti After School - Bentonville

Crabtree Pediatric Dentistry

Crawford County Courthouse & Building

Crawford County Senior Citizens

Creekside Center for Women

Elkins City offices

EOA Children's Services HeadStart/EarlyHeadStart

Eureka Springs Community Center

Farmington City Hall

Farmington Public Library

Fayetteville Christian School

Fayetteville Creative School

Fayetteville Housing Authority

Fayetteville Montessori and will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

First Academy - Rogers

First Baptist Church - Garfield

First Baptist Church - Rogers

First Presbyterian Early Learning Center

First United Methodist Church - Springdale

Goddard - Fayetteville (West)

Greenwood Schools

Gregory Kistler Treatment Center

Growing God's Kingdom Preschool

Hedberg Allergy & Asthma Center - Rogers

Hope Academy

Kids Corp of Fayetteville

Kids Corp West

The Kids Studio

Kid's First - Lowell

Kids For the Future - Rogers

Kidz in Motion Learning Center

Kindergrove Preschool - Rogers

Infiniti Pre-K - Bentonville

Life Way Christian School

Lil Hawks Children's Academy

Little Flock City Hall

Little Prayers Daycare

MANA Family Medicine - Pinnacle Hills, Har-Ber, North, South and Thompson locations

MANA Millennium Chiropractic Sports Medicine

MANA Urgent Care College

Mary's Little Lambs Preschool

Monte A Wheeler DDS, PA

Northwest Arkansas Community College

Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

Northwest Medical Plaza-Wedington

Northwest Technical Institute

NWA OMS, Dr. Josh Cross

Open Avenues

Ozark Dermatology Clinic - Lowell

Ozark Regional Transit

Parkhill Clinic for Women - Bentonville

Pediatric Dental Associates & Orthodontics

Rogers Activity Center

Rogers Adult Wellness Center

Rogers Public Library

Poteau Public Schools

Rogers First Church of the Nazarene - no evening services

Salem Lutheran Church - Springdale

Samaritan House Comm. Center - Rogers and Springdale

The Scott Family Amazeum

Smith Family Clinic

Stepping Stone Children's Academy

The Sunshine School and Development Center

Thaden School Bentonville

Trucks and Tiaras Learning Center - Bentonville and Rogers

UAMS Northwest all campuses and clinics

Unity Covenant Church

University of Arkansas - Fayetteville

University of Arkansas - Fort Smith

Williams Baptist University

Walnut Farm Montessori School

Washington County buildings and services

Washington County Dept. of Health

Washington County Dept. of Human Services

Wee Care Christian School

WILD About Learning Academy

West Fork Schools





To submit a closing, email news@nwaonline.com.