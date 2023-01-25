McDonald’s selections include 2 Razorbacks

The University of Arkansas' men and women's basketball programs will have one signee each playing in this year's McDonald's All-American games.

Five-star center Baye Fall and 5-star guard Taliah Scott have been selected to play in the games on March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Fall, 6-11, 217 pounds, of Denver Accelerated Schools, averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks a game while playing for the Colorado Hawks on the Adidas 3SSB circuit last year.

On3.com rates him the No.3 center and the No. 14 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

He's the fourth McDonald's All American for the Hogs in the past two years. Arkansas freshmen Nick Smith, Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh participated in last year's contest.

Scott, 5-9, of Orange Park (Fla.) St. Johns Country Day School is one of six McDonald's All-Americans for coach Mike Neighbors since his time in Fayetteville and seventh overall.

She is a 5-star guard and the No. 11 player in the country, according to 2023 HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings. She averaged 31.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4 assists and 3.4 steals per game as a junior.

Fall and Scott were named to the Naismith Trophy 2022-23 preseason watch list in November.

Fall, along with fellow Arkansas signee Layden Blocker, were two of 50 players named to the 2023 Jersey Mike's Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year watch list, while Scott was one of 50 players named to the watch list for girls high school basketball.

The five finalists for boys and girls will be announced in February and the winners will be awarded in March.