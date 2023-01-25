• Texas troubadour Willie Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday with friends and family at an all-star two-day concert at the Hollywood Bowl. The Grammy-winning country icon's milestone birthday party will take place April 29-30 and will feature Nelson and dozens of performers, including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Rosanne Cash, Snoop Dogg, The Chicks and Kacey Musgraves. Six decades into his career, the singer-songwriter, author and activist is still going strong, with a new album -- "I Don't Know a Thing About Love" -- coming in March and a five-part documentary premiering at the Sundance Film Festival. He's also nominated for four Grammys this year. Some of his biggest hits include "On The Road Again," "Crazy" and "Funny How Time Slips Away." Additional performers include Norah Jones, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, Ziggy Marley, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Edie Brickell, Leon Bridges, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Orville Peck, Sheryl Crow, The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers and Nelson's sons, Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, who performs as Particle Kid. Tickets for the concerts go on sale Saturday, with a presale starting today.

• Some audience members leaving a concert by Drake at a Manhattan theater came outside to find a New York Police Department officer filming those filing out, raising concerns from privacy advocates over what would be done with the footage. The department said Monday the video would be used only for a social media post, but there were still calls for the material to be deleted. Music writer Jon Caramanica of The New York Times posted on Twitter on Saturday night that police were filming those leaving the show at the Apollo Theater, putting up a video showing an officer seemingly recording those coming out. The department said the officer was part of the social media team for the local precinct and was making a video for a post about local events. "The video will not be utilized for any other reason," the department said. But the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, a New York City-based group that focuses on privacy and civil rights, called the taping "highly concerning" and said attendees were being surveilled without their consent. It demanded the video be destroyed.