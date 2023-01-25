NLR police name man killed in standoff

North Little Rock police on Tuesday afternoon identified a man killed during a standoff with officers Jan. 18, but it was still not known if he was shot by police or if died by suicide.

Joseph Smith, 39, of Little Rock, was found dead after SWAT officers entered a residence in the 4700 block of North Locust Street where he had barricaded himself following a report of a disturbance with a weapon around 1:55 a.m., according to a police news release.

Police removed the victim from the scene, but said that Smith remained in the residence and fired a gun several times before coming out and pointing the gun at police.

A North Little Rock officer shot at him, and he retreated inside. That officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while authorities attempt to determine if Smith's fatal injuries were self-inflicted.