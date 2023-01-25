Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 25, 1923

PINE BLUFF -- Installation of a large bacteria incubator with the capacity of 100 cultures and one of the largest centrifuges made has been installed by Dr. W. G. Pittman, local physician. He also has added other apparatus which makes his laboratory one of the most complete in the state.

50 years ago

Jan. 25, 1973

• State Senator Joe Ray of Danville Wednesday introduced his bill to create a separate state agency that would be responsible for building rural roads. Ray has been unhappy with the state Highway Commission's interest in rural roads and announced before the session began that he would try to create a separate agency to develop a rural roads system. His bill (SB 242) would create an eight-member state Bureau of Rural Roads, which would be appointed by the governor.

25 years ago

Jan. 25, 1998

BENTONVILLE -- More than two years have passed since Bentonville officials and the builders of a $40 million water pipeline to rural Northwest Arkansas began debating the pipeline's route. The 65-mile pipeline, which will deliver Beaver Lake water to rural residents and communities in western Benton and Washington counties, is more than 90 percent complete, and organizers are hoping to have water flowing within a couple of months. But for all the pipe that has been laid, none of it yet runs through Bentonville, where Mayor Terry Coberly remains a vocal critic of the route selected by the Benton-Washington County Water Association. ... Pipeline construction began in fall 1996, four years after supporters began fund-raising efforts through grants and loans from federal and state agencies. With about $23 million in loans and $17 million in grants, the Benton-Washington County Water Association began the effort, now referred to as the Two-Ton project, with 11 members -- all small cities or rural water associations that wanted the water it would supply.

10 years ago

Jan. 25, 2013

• The Little Rock School Board turned down a recommendation Thursday evening by Superintendent Morris Holmes that would have allowed the district to arm a guard in each of its schools that does not already have an on-site police officer. After a spirited discussion, board member Leslie Fisken moved to approve the plan, but her motion failed for lack of a second. "I am not convinced that the deterrence that we gain in an elementary school outweighs the psychological sea change of kids having an armed person on campus," board member Jody Carreiro said. The proposal -- a response to the December school shooting in Newtown, Conn., where a shooter killed 20 children and six adults -- would have provided firearms, training, screening and psychological testing for 40 guards, who would have patrolled hallways and monitored entrances at 34 schools that educate children as young as 3 years old.