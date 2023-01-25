Russellville children ate candy that may have contained THC, police say

Russellville police were investigating Wednesday after a few elementary school students mistakenly ate candy suspected of containing the main intoxicating ingredient in cannabis, according to a Facebook post from police.

The children brought the candy from home and did not realize that it wasn’t regular candy, according to a school resource officer at Dwight Elementary School, located just south of West Main Street in Russellville. The officer determined that the candy possibly contained THC after being made aware around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday that a few students appeared intoxicated.

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

The elementary students were evaluated at an area hospital, but the post gave no further information about their condition.

No further details were given about the incident or the students, or how they got the candy.