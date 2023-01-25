Super Quiz: Mouse

1. The world's most famous mouse.
2. This short, high-pitched sound is associated with a mouse.
3. His catchphrase was, "Here I come to save the day!"
4. What line follows, "Hickory, dickory, dock"?
5. What kind of animal is a titmouse?
6. What words precede, "... and the world will beat a path to your door"?
7. Who wrote the poem "To a Mouse"?
8. What is the name of the titular mouse in the children's book by E.B. White?
9. In what novel does Lennie say, "It's only a mouse, George"?
ANSWERS:
1. Mickey Mouse
2. Squeak
3. Mighty Mouse
4. "The mouse ran up the clock."
5. A small bird
6. "Build a better mousetrap."
7. Robert Burns
8. Stuart Little
9. "Of Mice and Men"