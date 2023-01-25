Super Quiz: Mouse

1. The world's most famous mouse.

2. This short, high-pitched sound is associated with a mouse.

3. His catchphrase was, "Here I come to save the day!"

4. What line follows, "Hickory, dickory, dock"?

5. What kind of animal is a titmouse?

6. What words precede, "... and the world will beat a path to your door"?

7. Who wrote the poem "To a Mouse"?

8. What is the name of the titular mouse in the children's book by E.B. White?

9. In what novel does Lennie say, "It's only a mouse, George"?

ANSWERS:

1. Mickey Mouse

2. Squeak

3. Mighty Mouse

4. "The mouse ran up the clock."

5. A small bird

6. "Build a better mousetrap."

7. Robert Burns

8. Stuart Little

9. "Of Mice and Men"