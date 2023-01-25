Team up, county

Editor, The Commercial:

The editorial in the Pine Bluff Commercial on Sunday about the sheriff and the county judge is right on about the perception of Pine Bluff and their politics.

We have the same kind of perception within our city, not between the sheriff and county judge, but our city leaders.

We have a new mayor and some new council members. I have met with some key leaders of our city and the consensus among the group is that we are better together. We must learn the art of discourse and bring to the table those things that keep us at odds. We are going to change our perception by working together.

Egos have to get out of the way to accomplish any situation.

Bill Kenner,

Blytheville