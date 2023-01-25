Three people arrested in Northwest Arkansas on various charges





Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Linda Camarillo, 45, of 121 Kane St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Camarillo was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Demontreal Redden, 20, of 1680 E. Hammond St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Redden was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Tontitown

• Kendra Printy, 31, of 941 Madden St. in Tontitown, was arrested Monday in connection with rape and permitting child abuse. Printy was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.



