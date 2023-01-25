Two men face murder charges in Elizabeth woman’s shooting

Two men face first-degree murder charges in the July 2022 killing of a Fulton County sheriff's office employee, authorities said.

Harvey Taylor, 49, and Thomas Sanches, 51, were arrested in connection with the death of Taylor's wife, Kristy Taylor, 57, who was found lying dead in her driveway in Elizabeth on July 9, according to arrest affidavits for the two men.

Fulton County Sheriff Jake Smith told the Spring River Chronicle, in an article shared on the agency's Facebook page, that his deputies arrested Harvey Taylor on Monday night, and that U.S. marshals arrested Sanches in Texas and he would be extradited to Arkansas.

Smith could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Harvey Taylor was being held in the Baxter County jail on Tuesday, the county's online inmate roster showed. Smith told the Spring River Chronicle that he was transferred to that jail because Kristy Taylor worked in the Fulton County sheriff's office.

First responders from neighboring Baxter County first found Kristy Taylor's body around 5:45 p.m. July 9, according to an arrest affidavit written by an Arkansas State Police investigator on Dec. 14 and filed with the court on Dec. 30. The state policing agency has assisted the Fulton County sheriff's office in the case.

Kristy Taylor had been shot below her left eye, the affidavit states, and the bullet passed through her skull. Investigators found a single .380 shell casing nearby.

Rigor mortis had set in, suggesting the body had been there for some time. Inside, the television was on and had been paused at 10:20 p.m.

According to the affidavit, Harvey Taylor told sheriff's deputies he was in Texas when they called to notify him of his wife's death. He told detectives he and Sanches drove up from Texas and met with Kristy Taylor around 10 p.m. July 8 to discuss a vehicle Kristy Taylor offered to sell to Sanches, but that she declined to sell it after all and they drove back that night.

However, a text message found on Kristy Taylor's phone showed that she texted her husband at 10:38 p.m. on July 8, saying good night and that she would talk to him the next day, contradicting Harvey Taylor and Sanches' statements that she was expecting them that night.

Further analysis of the two men's cell phones showed that they turned them off while they made the trip to Kristy Taylor's home and did not power them back on until they arrived in Texas again early on July 9, the affidavit says.

A witness told investigators that Harvey Taylor had offered him $5,000 to "put a bullet in Kristy's head and kill her dog Blue," a few weeks before her death, the affidavit states.

The affidavit states that Kristy Taylor filed for a divorce in the month before her death. The witness said Harvey Taylor wanted his wife dead so he wouldn't lose everything he had in the divorce.

Other witnesses told police that Kristy had no intention to sell the vehicle in question to any associate of Harvey Taylor's, that Kristy had planned a trip to Springfield, Mo., on July 9, and that Harvey Taylor was involved with another woman in Texas, according to the affadavit.