The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: LR Parkview’s Alex Martin

by Richard Davenport | Today at 10:57 a.m.
Little Rock Parkview defensive lineman Alex Martin (76) pressures Little Rock Southwest quarterback Josh Brown (9) as he passes the ball during the first quarter of the Patriots' win over Little Rock Southwest on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Little Rock Parkview’s Alex Martin. 

Class: 2024

Position: Offensive- defensive lineman 

Size: 6-2, 295 pounds

Offer: Arkansas State

Stats: as a junior, 51 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a recovered fumble 

Defensive coordinator Bobby Bolding: 

“Never coached anyone like Alex that absolutely loves every facet of football,  practice, weight room, game, locker room, film room.  Loves it and grinds at all of it. Strength ready now, great with his hands, exceptional feet.” 

Defensive line coach Jarrod Chandler: 

“Alex has an energy about him, the team feeds off of him, he is a natural leader.  Alex is very physical player, plays both offensive and defensive player.  He is a blue collar player.  He is fast, physical and very strong, he will have a lot of offers.”


