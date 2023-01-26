4-star Hopson has 'amazing visit' to Arkansas

Arkansas made a nice impression on 4-star safety target Jarcoby Hopson during his visit Thursday, and another visit to Fayetteville is a possibility.

He and defensive line target Kamarion Franklin, of Lake Cormorant, Miss., arrived around noon Thursday.

Hopson, 6-1 and 205 pounds, has offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Florida and other schools. According to 247Sports, he is rated a 4-star prospect, the No. 6 safety and No. 74 overall prospect in the nation in the junior class.

“I love the University of Arkansas. It was an amazing visit,” Hopson said. “The part that impressed me was the game day locker room.”

He is appreciative of several people accompanying him on the trip.

“Shoutout to (teammate and quarterback) Wylie Riley, my dad and Kamarion for being with me on this journey, and Coach (Nick) Nester,” he said.

Hopson added that another visit to Arkansas is possible in March.

Franklin, 6-5, 265, has offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M and other programs. On3.com rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 5 defensive lineman and No. 51 overall recruit in the nation in the 2024 class

He recorded 73 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 41 quarterback hurries, 1 pass deflection, 1 recovered fumble and 3 blocked field goals as a sophomore.

Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson, both Mississippi natives, have been very active recruiting the state and handing out offers.