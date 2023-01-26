49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game Player Props to Target

The second-seeded 49ers head east to take on the top-seeded Eagles in the NFC championship game Sunday. This game sets up to be a good one with two top offenses and two top defenses going head to head. The Eagles are favored by 2.5 points at home with an extra day of rest and the game total is set at 46.5.

Both defenses have been excellent this year, but the Niners have excelled at stopping the run while the Eagles have excelled at stopping the pass. Both teams are loaded with both offensive and defensive talent, and there are plenty of player props available if you want to get in on the action.

Here are three player props I have identified at SI Sportsbook that are presenting early value.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game Player Props

No matter which way I look at this, I can’t see Sanders eclipsing this prop. Sanders does well in soft matchups and he averaged 74.6 rushing yards per game this season, but the Niners are allowing only 77 rushing yards per game this year and you know some of those will go to Jalen Hurts and possibly Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott. The Titans were the only run defense better than the 49ers this season, and Sanders mustered only 24 yards vs. that defense. I also can’t see this game being a blowout where Philadelphia will need to grind the clock. With only a 2.5-point spread and more deficiencies in the San Francisco pass defense, the Eagles won’t lean on Sanders as much in this one.

Of the four remaining teams, the 49ers have been the most generous to wide receivers and the stingiest vs. running backs. Wideouts caught 18 touchdowns against the 49ers this year, while running backs only carried the ball eight times across the goal line. Not only that, but San Francisco allowed the fifth-most passing yards to quarterback this season. Throw in another five touchdowns allowed to tight ends and Hurts should connect twice with his pass catchers that includes receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown and tight end Dallas Goedert.

Since Brock Purdy took over the starting job in Week 13, Kittle has averaged more than five targets and 56 receiving yards per game with a 77.8% catch rate. The Eagles’ pass rush has pressured the quarterback a league-leading 25.6% of the time this year, and the young San Francisco signal-caller will likely be looking for his safety blanket Sunday in Kittle.

