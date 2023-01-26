5,000 in Washington County still in the cold from power outages

More than 5,000 homes and businesses remained without power in Washington County on Thursday morning after a heavy, wet snow crossed the area Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

There were 5,885 outages reported in the county at 9:30 a.m., according to the website poweroutage.us.

Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported 3,388 outages and Ozarks Electric Cooperative reported 2,487, according to the website.

In Benton County, the number of power outages was down to 311 spread among three different power companies. Carroll Electric Cooperative reported 256 outages, according to the website.

Sebastian County reported 1,291 outages Tuesday morning. Southwestern Electric Power Co. had 1,190, according to poweroutage.us.

Fayetteville reported 8 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla. Springdale had 5 inches as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the last report to the weather service. Rogers had a little over 4 inches of snow, and Bentonville and Fort Smith reported 4 inches.

Winslow reported 8 inches, and Elkins and West Fork both reported 7 inches of snow.