Aggies put an end to 28-game streak

AUBURN, Ala. -- Tyrece Radford had 30 points and nine rebounds and Texas A&M beat No. 15 Auburn 79-63 on Wednesday night, ending the nation's longest active home winning streak at 28 games.

The Aggies (14-6, 6-1) used a strong offensive start to hand Auburn its first loss at Neville Arena since Feb. 23, 2021. Texas A&M shot 58.6% from the floor in the first half to build a 45-30 lead.

Wade Taylor IV made all three of his three-point attempts in the first half and finished with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting for the Aggies.

Johni Broome and Wendell Green Jr. each scored 16 points for the Tigers (16-4, 6-2), who had won five consecutive games overall.

SEC MEN

Jahvon Quinerly scored 14 points and No. 2 Alabama rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half to beat Mississippi State 66-63. The Crimson Tide (18-2, 8-0) had to climb out of a hole and then hold on two days after reaching the program's highest ranking since rising to No. 1 in the 2002-03 season. The Bulldogs (12-8, 1-7) had one last chance to tie but Noah Gurley blocked Shakeel Moore's three-point attempt in the final seconds. ... Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and seven assists and No. 4 Tennessee held its 10th opponent to 50 or fewer points as the Volunteers beat visiting Georgia 70-41. Tobe Awaka scored 10 points as Tennessee (17-3, 7-1) got its first win at home since having its 25-game home winning streak stopped by Kentucky more than a week ago. The Bulldogs (13-7, 3-4) were led by Terry Roberts with 11 points. ... Colin Castleton scored 18 points and Florida pulled away in the second half to beat South Carolina 81-60 in Gainesville, Fla. Castleton was 7-of-10 shooting and blocked four shots in leading the Gators (12-8, 5-3) to their fifth win in six games. Gregory "GG" Jackson II scored 20 points for the Gamecocks (8-12, 1-6).

TOP 25 MEN

Emanuel Sharp came off the bench to score 18 points and No. 3 Houston bounced back from a loss that knocked it from the top spot in the rankings, beating UCF 82-71 in Orlando, Fla. Jarace Walker added 17 points for the Cougars (19-2, 7-1). Ithiel Horton scored 18 points for UCF (13-7, 4-4). ... Souley Boum scored 21 points, Colby Jones added 20 and No. 13 Xavier won its 13th in 14 games by beating No. 19 UConn 82-79. Jack Nunge had 12 points and Jerome Hunter added 11 for Xavier (17-4, 9-1). Jordan Hawkins scored 26 of his 28 points in the second half for UConn (16-6, 5-6). ... Bryce Hopkins had 16 points and seven rebounds as No. 23 Providence dominated Butler inside and beat the Bulldogs 79-58. Devin Carter added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Friars (16-5, 8-2)