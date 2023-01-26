The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF JAN. 25, 2022

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-22-55. Jessica Hayes v. William Hayes, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Reversed. Wood and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-22-355. Gaylon Scroggins v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eighth Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-22-361. Geoffery Basham v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Reversed and dismissed. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-22-379. Kelli Anderson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-22-103. Justin Shiyone Moody v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-21-569. City of Fort Smith v. B&A Electric, Inc; Megehee Fence Contracting, LLC; Grimes Dozer Service, Inc.; James Griffith; and River Valley Sports Complex, Inc., from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Reversed and dismissed. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-22-116. Devonta McDonald v. State of Arkansas, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CR-22-175. Jamie Demon Jacobs v. State of Arkansas, from Columbia County Circuit Court. Remanded to settle and supplement the record. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CV-22-343. Devin Wayne Campbell v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Hixson, JJ., agree.