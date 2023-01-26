The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.
PROCEEDINGS OF JAN. 25, 2022
JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER
CV-22-55. Jessica Hayes v. William Hayes, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Reversed. Wood and Hixson, JJ., agree.
JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON
CV-22-355. Gaylon Scroggins v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eighth Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Brown, JJ., agree.
JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN
CR-22-361. Geoffery Basham v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Reversed and dismissed. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.
JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH
CV-22-379. Kelli Anderson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.
JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON
CR-22-103. Justin Shiyone Moody v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Wood, JJ., agree.
JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN
CV-21-569. City of Fort Smith v. B&A Electric, Inc; Megehee Fence Contracting, LLC; Grimes Dozer Service, Inc.; James Griffith; and River Valley Sports Complex, Inc., from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Reversed and dismissed. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.
JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT
CR-22-116. Devonta McDonald v. State of Arkansas, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Murphy, JJ., agree.
JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER
CR-22-175. Jamie Demon Jacobs v. State of Arkansas, from Columbia County Circuit Court. Remanded to settle and supplement the record. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.
JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD
CV-22-343. Devin Wayne Campbell v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Hixson, JJ., agree.