Arkansas Postcard Past





Roseboro, 1908: When Missouri lumber baron Thomas Roseborough took an interest in Arkansas timber, he brought Black and white employees to build the pictured mill in Pike County. He was to open his mill in Amity, but locals objected to his Black workers, so he moved a few miles away to found Roseboro. "We are all feeling funny, the weather is awful and Evelyn is so cross. She is cutting eight teeth," reads a daughter's note to her mother. Nothing remains of the once booming sawmill town but a consolidated school for Amity and Glenwood.

