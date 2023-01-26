Arkansas State men at Southern Mississippi
WHEN 7 p.m. Central
WHERE Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Miss.
RECORDS ASU 9-12, 1-7 Sun Belt Conference; Southern Mississippi 17-4, 6-2
SERIES Southern Mississippi leads 15-13
TV None
RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Arkansas State
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;12.0;3.5
F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.;11.0;9.8
F Markise Davis, 6-8, Sr.;9.0;4.5
G Avery Felts, 6-2, So.;8.5;2.7
F Julian Lual, 6-6, Fr.;4.8;3.1
COACH Mike Balado (78-92 in sixth season at ASU and overall)
Southern Mississippi
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Austin Crowley, 6-5, Jr.;17.6;4.0
F Felipe Haase, 6-9, Sr.;14.4;6.8
F DeAndre Pinckney, 6-8, Sr.;14.0;7.1
F Denijay Harris, 6-7, Jr.;8.6;5.2
G Mo Arnold, 6-1, Jr.;5.7;3.5
COACH Jay Ladner (41-69 in fourth season at Southern Mississippi, 117-157 in ninth season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU;;Southern Miss
66.2;Points for;75.9
67.0;Points against;63.9
+2.3;Rebound margin;+5.2
+0.0;Turnover margin;+3.7
43.5;FG pct.;46.2
34.5;3-pt. pct.;32.2
66.7;FT pct.;70.7
CHALK TALK Southern Mississippi went on an 18-3 run to open the second half of its game against ASU in Jonesboro earlier this month, rolling to a 74-57 win. ... The Golden Eagles are limiting opponents to 40.8% shooting, second-best in the Sun Belt. ... Southern Mississippi's Austin Crowley ranks fifth in the conference in scoring at 17.6 points per game.
-- Mitchell Gladstone