Arkansas State men at Southern Mississippi

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:03 a.m.

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Miss.

RECORDS ASU 9-12, 1-7 Sun Belt Conference; Southern Mississippi 17-4, 6-2

SERIES Southern Mississippi leads 15-13

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;12.0;3.5

F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.;11.0;9.8

F Markise Davis, 6-8, Sr.;9.0;4.5

G Avery Felts, 6-2, So.;8.5;2.7

F Julian Lual, 6-6, Fr.;4.8;3.1

COACH Mike Balado (78-92 in sixth season at ASU and overall)

Southern Mississippi

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Austin Crowley, 6-5, Jr.;17.6;4.0

F Felipe Haase, 6-9, Sr.;14.4;6.8

F DeAndre Pinckney, 6-8, Sr.;14.0;7.1

F Denijay Harris, 6-7, Jr.;8.6;5.2

G Mo Arnold, 6-1, Jr.;5.7;3.5

COACH Jay Ladner (41-69 in fourth season at Southern Mississippi, 117-157 in ninth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;Southern Miss

66.2;Points for;75.9

67.0;Points against;63.9

+2.3;Rebound margin;+5.2

+0.0;Turnover margin;+3.7

43.5;FG pct.;46.2

34.5;3-pt. pct.;32.2

66.7;FT pct.;70.7

CHALK TALK Southern Mississippi went on an 18-3 run to open the second half of its game against ASU in Jonesboro earlier this month, rolling to a 74-57 win. ... The Golden Eagles are limiting opponents to 40.8% shooting, second-best in the Sun Belt. ... Southern Mississippi's Austin Crowley ranks fifth in the conference in scoring at 17.6 points per game.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Print Headline: Arkansas State men at Southern Mississippi

