Boeing reports $663M loss in 4th quarter

Boeing said Wednesday it lost $663 million in the fourth quarter as higher production costs and supply chain issues offset rising revenue.

It was another disappointing quarter for the aerospace giant, which has yet to recover from deadly crashes involving two of its 737 Max jets and a pandemic that, until recently, depressed airline demand for new planes.

Shares of The Boeing Co. were down more than 2% in premarket trading Wednesday, before rebounding to land little changed on the day at $212.68 in New York.

The quarterly loss amounted to $1.06 per share. Excluding pension adjustments, Boeing said, its "core" loss was $1.75 per share. Revenue increased 35% from a year earlier to $19.98 billion, according to the company.

Analysts were expecting Boeing to earn 20 cents per share on revenue of $20.32 billion, according to a FactSet survey.

The loss, however, was much smaller than the $4.16 billion setback Boeing suffered in the fourth quarter of 2021, when it took a huge write-down for its airliner business. For a change, there were no major new charges or write-downs in the latest quarter.

Cash flow, a measure excluding many forms of noncash spending, topped $3 billion, allowing Boeing to report its first full year of positive cash flow since 2018.

Boeing said it is stabilizing production of new 737s at 31 aircraft per month and plans to speed that up to about 50 by 2025 or 2026, also boosting 787 production.

In a note to employees, CEO David Calhoun said the company is "making important strides" to improve performance. He expressed confidence "despite the hurdles in front of us."

Boeing, based in Arlington, Va., has seen deliveries rise after U.S. regulators approved the 737 Max to fly again in late 2021 and after the company satisfied regulators that it fixed production problems on another plane, the larger 787 Dreamliner. Deliveries are an important source of company cash.

Despite paying $2.5 billion to avoid prosecution on a criminal count of defrauding federal regulators who initially approved the 737 Max, the company is due back in court today in Texas for a felony charge stemming from the two deadly crashes.

Boeing's defense and space business, meanwhile, returned to a narrow profit in the fourth quarter after losing $2.85 billion in the third on costs related to several programs, including finishing two new Air Force One presidential jets.

Jeff Windau, an analyst for Edward Jones, said in a recent note that deliveries of airline jets should continue rising, and recent defense-contract wins should also bring in revenue. He said, however, that risks include continued concern around safety of the Max and trade tensions that could hurt international orders.