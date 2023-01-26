ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Botanical drawings, Hearne Collection among exhibits





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

EVENT: Bridal show

More than 80 exhibitors helping engaged couples plan their weddings from start to finish will be on hand for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Bridal Show, 12:30-4 p.m. Sunday at the Statehouse Convention Center, Markham and Main streets, Little Rock.

Attractions include fashion shows throughout the day, ax-throwing, a "Man Cave" hosted by the Little Rock Lightning basketball team and Make Up Artist Row, featuring work by area makeup artists. The show also features a complimentary "Ask A Planner" option through which couples can schedule an appointment with an area wedding planner. Prizes will be awarded throughout the show; one couple will win the Ultimate Giveaway, valued at more than $5,000. Attendees receive a 2023 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Bridal Planner and 2022 Real Weddings magazine.

Sponsors include The Bridal Cottage and Dillard's. Tickets are $10; a limited number of VIB (Very Important Bride) tickets, $50, include entry to the VIB & Sponsor Mixer, 7 -8:30 p.m., Saturday at the Aloft Hotel, 716 Rahling Road, Little Rock; early entry into the show; bride T-shirt; bride tote with swag from sponsors; reserved seating for the fashion shows; and access to VIB-Only prizes. Call (501) 378-3807 or visit arkansasbridalcommunity.com.

Specimens of Arkansas plants collected by Theo Witsell on ridges above the Kings River, Madison County, are part of the “40 Years in the Woods: The Botanical Drawings of Kent Bonar” exhibition at the Old State House in Little Rock. (Photo courtesy of the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission Herbarium)

ART: 'Botanical Drawings'

"40 Years in the Woods: The Botanical Drawings of Kent Bonar" opens with a reception, 1-3 p.m. Saturday with the exhibit's curator, Robert Cochran, and Bonar, the naturalist and illustrator whose work is the subject of the exhibit, at the Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Still on the Hill will perform music they composed especially for this exhibit. The exhibition features detailed drawings of Arkansas plants that Bonar created while on expeditions into the state's forests and wilderness areas in concert with a copy of botanist Edwin Smith's "Atlas and Annotated List of the Vascular Plants of Arkansas." It also includes framed plant specimens. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9685 or visit arkansasheritage.com/old-state-house-museum/oshm-home.

'Hearne Collection'

"Source of Light: The Hearne Collection," a three-part exhibition highlighting the work of Black artists, opens with a meet-the-collectors reception, 4-7 p.m. today in the Baum Gallery, in McCastlain Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. The exhibition is curated by Baum Gallery director Brian Young and Garbo Hearne and Archie Hearne III, owners of Little Rock's Hearne Fine Art.

The exhibition has three components:

◼️ In the entry gallery, 16 works by four Black 19th century painters: Robert Scott Duncanson (1821-1872), Edward Mitchell Bannister (1828-1901), Charles Ethan Porter (1847/49-1923) and Henry Ossawa Tanner (1859-1937). Collector Juan Rodriguez of New York facilitated the loan of the works through Hearne Fine Art, which has been steward of the collection since 2011.

◼️ Contemporary work derived from the Hearnes' private collection, including prints; bronze, clay and alabaster sculpture; photography; fiber art; oil, pastel, watercolor and acrylic paintings; and limited-edition fine art books.

◼️ Large-scale digital portraits by Louise Mandumbwa, a 2020 Bachelor of Fine Arts graduate from UCA and current Master of Fine Arts student at Yale University.

The exhibition remains up through Feb. 24. The UCA College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences will host a Ten After program at 6:10 p.m. Feb. 15. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday. Admission is free. Call (501) 450-5793, email bkyoung@uca.edu or visit uca.edu/art/baum.

Pianist Scott Carrell will give a recital titled “The Magic of the Piano” Sunday at Lyon College in Batesville. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

MUSIC: Piano magic

Harding University faculty member Scott Carrell will give a recital titled "The Magic of the Piano," 3 p.m. Sunday in the Bevens Music Room, Brown Fine Arts Building, Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road, Batesville. Carrell will play the Waltz in c-sharp minor, op.64 No. 2, by Frederic Chopin; the fourth movement, "Allegro, ma non troppo," from the Piano Sonata in B-flat major, D.960, by Franz Schubert; "Traumerai," op.15 No. 7, by Robert Schumann; "Liebestraume No. 3" and "Waldesrauschen" by Franz Liszt; "Elite Syncopations" by Scott Joplin; "Ain't Misbehavin'" by Thomas Wright "Fats" Waller; "Misty" by Erroll Garner; and "Caprice Espagnol," op.37, by Moritz Moszkowski. Admission is free. Call (870) 307-7259 or email Michael.Oriatti@Lyon.edu.

THEATER: Pay what you can

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre is offering "pay-what-you-can preview performances," 7 p.m. Wednesday and Feb. 2, of Neil Simon's "Laughter on the 23rd Floor." Patrons can pay any amount for tickets, which they must purchase in person, 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the theater's box office, 601 Main St. There will be 150 tickets available for purchase across both performances, and are first-come, first-served; there's a two-ticket-per person limit. Sponsor is the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Call (501) 378-0405 or visit TheRep.org.

COMEDY: Sibling show

Leah & Andrew Rudick bring their "Sibling Comedy Show" to Spa City, 7 p.m. today at the Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1008 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets are $15-$25, VIP $35 to $250 (the higher price is for eight-seat VIP couches). Visit tinyurl.com/2j2hkw7w.

FILM: 'Iron Jawed Angels'

The Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, hosts a screening of HBO's "Iron Jawed Angels," a historical drama about the work of the National Woman's Party in the early 20th century to secure the right to vote, 6 p.m. today in the center's Great Hall. Admission is free; registration is required — visit clintonpresidentialcenter.org/events.

The screening is in conjunction with the center's current exhibit, "Women's Voices, Women's Votes, Women's Rights." Page Harrington, former NWP executive director now with the Belmont-Paul Women's Equality National Monument, will provide additional context and answer questions following the screening.

The screening, partially sponsored by the National Archives Foundation, is part of the Clinton Presidential Center Presents series, a partnership between the Clinton Foundation, Clinton School of Public Service at the University of Arkansas and the Clinton Presidential Library.

'Reparations' screening

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock hosts a screening of Jon Osaki's documentary "Reparations," 5:30 p.m. today in the Friday Courtroom at the UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law, 1201 McMath Ave., Little Rock. The documentary explores the four-century struggle to seek repair and atonement for slavery in the United States. Osaki will take part in a post-screening question-and-answer session. Admission is free. Call (501) 916-3434.



