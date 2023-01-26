The nation in brief: Canadian pleads guilty to Trump threat

Canadian pleads guilty to Trump threat

WASHINGTON -- A Canadian woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to mailing a threatening letter containing the poison ricin to then-President Donald Trump.

The letter from Pascale Ferrier directing Trump to "give up and remove your application for this election" was intercepted at a mail sorting facility in September 2020, before it could reach the White House.

The 55-year-old Quebec woman, originally from France, also pleaded guilty to sending threatening letters to Texas law enforcement officials. She is expected to be sentenced to 262 months in prison, just short of 22 years, under the terms of a plea deal. A sentencing hearing is set for April.

"There is no place for political violence in our country, and no excuse for threatening public officials or endangering our public servants," said Matthew Graves, the U.S. attorney in Washington.

Prosecutors said Ferrier made the ricin, a potentially deadly poison derived from castor beans, then mailed it to Trump with a letter that referred to him as "The Ugly Tyrant Clown" and said: "If it doesn't work, I'll find better recipe for another poison, or I might use my gun when I'll be able to come. Enjoy! FREE REBEL SPIRIT."

She was arrested at a border crossing in Buffalo, N.Y., carrying a gun, a knife and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, authorities said.

Led drug cartel, Colombian tells court

NEW YORK -- A Colombian man who was once one of the world's most-wanted drug lords pleaded guilty Wednesday to U.S. smuggling charges, admitting that he led a cartel and paramilitary group that trafficked in cocaine and deadly violence.

"Tons of cocaine were moved with my permission or at my direction," Dairo Antonio Usuga, better known as Otoniel, told a Brooklyn federal court.

"There was a lot of violence with the guerillas and the criminal gangs," he said, acknowledging that "in military work, homicides were committed."

Usuga, 51, could face decades in prison. Federal guidelines call for a life term, but the U.S. government agreed not to seek one in order to secure his extradition from Colombia this year, according to U.S. District Judge Dora Irizarry.

As part of his plea deal, he agreed to forfeit $216 million.

Usuga presided over the Gulf Clan, which terrorized much of northern Colombia to control major cocaine-smuggling routes. U.S. authorities have called him one of the most dangerous drug traffickers, and he was Colombia's most-wanted kingpin. Former Colombian President Ivan Duque compared him to the infamous 1980s-era kingpin Pablo Escobar.

U.S.: Memphis arrest probe needs time

MEMPHIS -- The U.S. attorney's office said Wednesday the federal investigation into the death of a Black man who died after a violent arrest by Memphis police "may take some time."

U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz said his office is working with the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division as it investigates the case of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after his Jan. 7 arrest.

Ritz said he has met with Nichols' mother, father and aunt.

The five Black officers -- Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith -- were fired last week after an internal police probe determined they used excessive force and failed their duties to intervene and render aid.

Video footage of the arrest has not been made public, but local officials have pledged to release it this week or next.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said local and state investigators want to complete as many interviews as possible before releasing the video. The timetable has rankled some activists, who expected the video to be released after Nichols' family saw it Monday.

Ben Crump, the family's attorney, said the video shows Nichols -- a 29-year-old FedEx worker and father -- was shocked, pepper-sprayed and restrained when he was pulled over in a traffic stop near his home. The legal team said officers beat Nichols for three minutes in a "savage" encounter.

20 states sue over immigration change

AUSTIN, Texas -- Twenty states with GOP attorneys general have sued the Biden administration over a major change in immigration policy that would turn away more migrants but still allow 360,000 people to enter each year from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court in Texas, accuses the administration of "arbitrarily" making the recent changes and overstepping its authority. Among those leading the challenge is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has succeeded before in temporarily stopping immigration rules under President Joe Biden.

The changes that Biden announced this month amounted to the administration's boldest move yet to confront the influx of migrants, which has spiraled since he took office. The four nationalities that Biden addressed now make up the majority of those crossing the border.

There were more than 2.38 million stops over the past fiscal year, the first time the count topped 2 million.