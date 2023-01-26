Central Arkansas women at Jacksonville State
WHEN 5:45 p.m.
WHERE Pete Matthews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Ala.
RECORDS UCA 6-12, 1-6 ASUN; Jacksonville State 9-9, 2-5
SERIES Jacksonville State leads 4-1
TV None
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Central Arkansas
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Randrea Wright, 5-7, So.;10.8;3.3
G Kinley Fisher, 5-7, So.;6.9;1.6
G Siera Carter, 5-11, Sr.;4.4;2.6
F Kyjai Miles, 6-1, Jr.;5.4;5.8
F Kierra Prim, 5-9, Jr.;8.3;7.6
COACH Sandra Rushing (173-1120 in 10th season at UCA, 576-376 in 33rd season overall)
Jacksonville State
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Shawnta Shaw, 5-2, Sr.;11.1;3.6
G Imari Martin, 5-6, Sr.;10.1;3.6
G Kyra Williams, 5-9, Sr.;7.9;1.9
F Kennedy Gavin, 6-0, Sr.;12.1;7.8
F Keiara Griffin, 6-0, Jr.;6.3;4.7
COACH Rick Pietri (143-121 in ninth season at Jacksonville State, 363-288 in 22nd season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA;Jacksonville State
51.9;Points for;63.4
61.9;Points against;55.8
-2.5;Rebound margin;+1.4
-0.1;Turnover margin;+4.4
37.0;FG pct.;36.9
22.0;3-pt. pct.;28.9
64.5;FT pct.;70.1
CHALK TALK;UCA has lost its past four matchups with Jacksonville State, including a 55-45 loss on Jan. 2 in Conway. ... Both teams are riding four-game losing streaks. ... Kennedy Gavin led all scorers in the meeting earlier this season with 19 points. ... Kinley Fisher is averaging 11.8 points per game over her past six outings.
-- Sam Lane