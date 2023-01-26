Bryant joins AgHeritage at PB

AgHeritage Farm Credit Services has hired Chris Bryant as an ag lending officer in the Pine Bluff branch office.

"Chris is passionate about agriculture, and growth in the agriculture industry," said Bill Stephens, vice president of lending and branch Manager at Pine Bluff. "We are excited to have him join our team."

Bryant holds a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Previously, he was the agent at Chris Bryant State Farm Insurance. He also served in the United States Army, according to a news release.

He lives in Monticello with his wife, Leah, and two children, Harper, 7, and Beau, 5.

AgHeritage Farm Credit Services is a financial cooperative with owned and managed assets of approximately $2.21 billion as of Dec. 31.

Cleveland County lane closures extended

Alternating lane closures are in effect on U.S. 79 between the Saline community and Rison for one mile across the Saline River Bridge. These closures will continue daily until mid-February, weather permitting. The closures were originally scheduled to end in January, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will conduct hydro demolition of the current bridge deck, followed by a latex-modified concrete overlay. Due to the lane closures, the maximum load width on the bridge is eight feet.

ARDOT reminds drivers to slow down and be cautious of people in work zones.

Souper Bowl Soup fundraiser set

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., will hold its annual Souper Bowl Soup Sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at Neighbor to Neighbor.

Participants may buy soups, chowders, and chilis made by area chefs. Cash or credit cards will be accepted, according to a news release.

Regular soups are $10 a quart and chowders and gumbos are $15 quart. Customers will fill out an order form which will be available on the agency's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/N2NJeffCo/

This year, the soup sale will be held at Neighbor to Neighbor due to a scheduling conflict at First United Methodist Church, according to the release.

Neighbor to Neighbor is a 501(c)3 organization, founded in 1984 to help feed the hungry in Jefferson County.

"Did you know that N2N helps those in our community whose incomes fall at or below the federal poverty guidelines? This includes the working poor as well as those who have nothing but the shirt on his or her back," according to a Facebook post.

Details: Pat Tate, executive director, Neighbor to Neighbor, (870) 534-2883.

Area Agency sets menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Jan. 30 -- Sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuit, fruit, juice, and milk.

Jan. 31 -- Cheesy chicken and potato casserole, brussels sprouts, dinner roll, winter hot fruit, and milk.

Feb. 1 -- Taco soup, tortilla chips, salsa, lettuce salad, strawberries and bananas, and milk.

Feb. 2 -- Smothered pork cutlet, pickled beets, broccoli, roll, cobbler, and milk.

Feb. 3 -- Lean hamburger patty with bun, Mexicali corn, lettuce, tomato, onion, baked beans, melon and strawberries, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.