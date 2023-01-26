Marriages

Benito Saldana, 51, and Layla Chapman, 50, both of Sherwood.

Samuel Parker-Shipman, 26, of Sherwood and Misty Addie, 24, of North Little Rock.

Jeanette Jenkins, 54, and Charlie Calloway Jr., 56, both of Little Rock.

Keith Star, 52, and Tammi Sebastian, 54, both of Sherwood.

Kevin Raymo, 50, of North Little Rock and Amy Coates, 41, of Maumelle.

Divorces

FILED

23-298. Chalseah Pascua v. Avery Knighten-Jewel.

23-302. Eric Grasby v. Caroline Gentry.

23-305. Kelly Barlow v. Matthew Barlow.

23-306. Richard Hudson v. Teressa Hudson.

23-308. Tyler Eddings v. Shannon Eddings.

23-311. Shanetta Stewart v. Bryan Stewart.

GRANTED

22-687. Stephanie Portis v. Timothy Brown Jr.

22-3195. Jesse Horton v. Samantha Rogers.

22-3343. Alese Stroud v. Douglas Stroud.

22-4180. Kami Yates v. Michael Yates.

22-4217. Van Watson v. Celeste Watson.

22-4268. Cristian Ortega v. Amanda Praseuth.