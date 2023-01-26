EDITORIAL: Letter from the editors

We answer prominently the letter from this past week by a particular reader in Bentonville, who we hope is a friend of the page. Paul Greenberg used to advise: Let the letter writers have the last word--mostly. But when they ask us to respond, would we be rude to ignore the request?

The letter, which published in the letters section Monday, follows in its entirety:

"I have a simple question for the editorial writers to answer after reading the editorial about merit pay and teachers: How are we going to attract and retain teachers in Arkansas when our base pay is so low? Please explain how merit pay solves that problem."

It's a simple question. But not simplistic. Which is the best kind of question.

The answer: Merit pay might not attract and retain teachers throughout Arkansas when the base pay is so low.

But merit pay would certainly attract and retain the best teachers who do the best jobs in Arkansas' classrooms. Because they'd get more money as their students improved. Which is the point.

Valued Writer is correct about the low base pay. Which is why so many in the General Assembly, even today, are working on increasing the base pay for Arkansas' teachers. The last we heard, they were talking about a $4,000 annual pay increase. This might not get us past Texas, but it would sling-shot Arkansas by other neighboring states like Louisiana and Missouri. We recommend.

But an increase in base pay would go to all teachers, good, bad and in between. Merit pay would reward the best, thus make them happier, which is what retention is all about.

There's a lot to be said for recognition, too. Teachers are human, so they surely would respond not only to the reward in their paychecks, but also to the acknowledgement of a job well done. Awards aren't limited to journalism, although our business does too much of that sort of thing.

But trust us: There is a all-too-human gratification when tribute is given, and successful work is acclaimed.

And paying off the new furniture is nice.

We'll say it again: Merit pay works in every other human activity. It can work in education, too.

Thanks to Valued Writer for letting us say that one more time.