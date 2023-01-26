Five people arrested in Northwest Arkansas on various charges

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Jeremy Strode, 32, of 183605 Lake Sequoyah Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and forgery. Strode was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Marqries Hill, 18, of 2733 N. Club Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault and engaging in violent criminal group activity. Hill was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Roselynnda River, 37, of 2972 Overland Trail, B, in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. River was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Angela Francis, 43, of 19220 Park Cemetery Road, Lot 8, in Winslow, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Francis was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Alvin Rector, 55, of 11101 Little Elm Road in Prairie Grove, was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Rector was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.