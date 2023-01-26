Four QBs among MVP finalists

Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson and Patrick Mahomes are finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards.

The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 9. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the start of the playoffs.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Bengals QB Joe Burrow also are finalists for MVP.

Hurts had 3,701 yards passing, 760 yards rushing and 35 touchdowns combined, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 14-3 record in the regular season and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Eagles are in the NFC Championship Game for the second time in six seasons.

Jefferson led the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 yards receiving in his third season with the Minnesota Vikings. Jefferson was one of two unanimous choices for AP All-Pro along with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, helped Kansas City go 14-3 to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Chiefs are in the AFC title game for the fifth consecutive season. They'll host the Bengals. Mahomes led the NFL with 5,250 yards passing and 41 TDs. He received 49 of 50 votes for AP first-team All-Pro.

San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons are the finalists for AP Defensive Player of the Year.

Bosa led the NFL with 18 1/2 sacks, Jones had 15 1/2 and Parsons got 14 1/2.

Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson and Kyle Shanahan are the finalists for AP Coach of the Year award. Daboll led the New York Giants to a 9-7-1 record in his first season as head coach. Pederson guided the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 9-8 record and an AFC South title in his first year with the team. Shanahan led the San Francisco 49ers to a 13-4 mark, including 5-0 down the stretch with third-string rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III and New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson are the finalists for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Purdy, the last player selected in the draft, began the season as third-string QB and stepped in after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. He led San Francisco to a 5-0 record down the stretch, two playoff wins and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game at Philadelphia.

Walker led all rookies with 1,050 yards rushing and nine TDs. Wilson led all rookies with 83 catches and 1,103 yards receiving.

Jets cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen are the finalists for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith are the finalists for AP Comeback Player of the Year.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen are the finalists for AP Assistant Coach of the Year.

This was the first year for the AP's new voting system. Voters chose a top 5 for MVP and top 3 for all other awards. For MVP, first-place were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

For all the other awards, first-place votes equaled 5 points, second were 3 and third were 1.

FILE - Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs for a touchdown during the team's NFL wild-card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 14, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, Walker and New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson are the finalists for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker, File)



FILE - San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sideline during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Santa Clara, Calif., Nov. 27, 2022. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson and Shanahan are the finalists for AP Coach of the Year award. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)



FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson walks onto the field for warmups for the team's NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. Brian Daboll, Pederson and Kyle Shanahan are the finalists for AP Coach of the Year award. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)



FILE - New York Giants coach Brian Daboll stands along the sideline during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Nov. 20, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Daboll, Doug Pederson and Kyle Shanahan are the finalists for AP Coach of the Year award. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)



FILE - Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) scores on an 8-yard touchdown reception next to Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) during the second half of an NFL football game Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. Jalen Hurts, Jefferson and Patrick Mahomes are finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)



FILE - San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) rushes during the team's NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Dec.24, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. Bosa, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons are the finalists for AP Defensive Player of the Year. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker, File)



FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) hits Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during an NFL football game Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa, Jones and Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons are the finalists for AP Defensive Player of the Year. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)



FILE - Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) gestures to fans after the team's NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Parsons are the finalists for AP Defensive Player of the Year. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

