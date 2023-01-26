Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Get to know: Receiver target CJ Brown

by Richard Davenport | Today at 12:02 p.m.
Bentonville Tigers junior CJ Brown catches a pass and runs in for a touchdown during the Fayetteville vs. Bentonville football game, October 14, 2022, at Tiger Stadium in Bentonville. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)

Bentonville junior wide receiver CJ Brown added an Arkansas offer to his list during Saturday’s Prospect Day. 

Brown, 6-1, 180 pounds, now holds offers from Arkansas, Louisville, Colorado State and Purdue. 

He had 75 catches for 1,284 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, earning first-team 7A-West All-State honors. Brown had 31 receptions for 436 yards and 5 touchdowns as a sophomore. 

“CJ had an excellent junior season,” Tigers coach Jody Grant said. “He was most definitely one of the top receivers in the state. Had 75 receptions and set our single-season receiving yards record this year. All this while often being double teamed.

“(He is) also a dangerous threat in the return game. Most importantly, a great teammate.”

Brown is one of eight in-state prospects in the 2024 class with an offer from Arkansas. 

Nickname: Seaj

Favorite thing about playing receiver: Scoring touchdowns 

Arkansas receivers coach Kenny Guiton is: Fun to be around

Funniest football moment: My coach dancing pregame

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball 

My mom is always on me to: Schedule haircuts 

Must-watch TV: Narcos

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Flying

My two pet peeves are: People repeating themselves, and backseat driving

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Chad Johnson

My hidden talent is: I can listen to a song 2-3 times and know the whole song

Your favorite fast-food chain, and why: Slim Chickens, because it’s close to my house and open late

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Some kind of surf and turf 

I will never ever eat: Squash or cucumber 

Favorite junk food: Cheez-It

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Mike and Ike’s 

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Crickets

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: My girlfriend Maggie Enlow

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Jamaica 

I’m terrified of: Open bodies of water, like the ocean 

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: The floor next to my bed

Love or hate horror movies, and why: Love, because of the suspense 

Cat or dog person, and why: Dog, because they are much better looking

Do you think aliens exist: Somewhere out there they do 

I get emotional when: My parents say they’re proud of me

Which do you prefer Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram or TikTok: Tik Tok

Best advice I’ve received: Never stop praying once you get what you prayed for

Role model, and why: My sister, Jada. In high school, she was overlooked by a lot of colleges, but she worked hard regardless and is now starting at an SEC school as a freshman. 

Three words to describe me: Caring, competitive, passionate 

People would be surprised that I: Drink a half carton of orange juice per day

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT