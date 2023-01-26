Get to know: Receiver target CJ Brown

Bentonville junior wide receiver CJ Brown added an Arkansas offer to his list during Saturday’s Prospect Day.

Brown, 6-1, 180 pounds, now holds offers from Arkansas, Louisville, Colorado State and Purdue.

He had 75 catches for 1,284 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, earning first-team 7A-West All-State honors. Brown had 31 receptions for 436 yards and 5 touchdowns as a sophomore.

“CJ had an excellent junior season,” Tigers coach Jody Grant said. “He was most definitely one of the top receivers in the state. Had 75 receptions and set our single-season receiving yards record this year. All this while often being double teamed.

“(He is) also a dangerous threat in the return game. Most importantly, a great teammate.”

Brown is one of eight in-state prospects in the 2024 class with an offer from Arkansas.

Nickname: Seaj

Favorite thing about playing receiver: Scoring touchdowns

Arkansas receivers coach Kenny Guiton is: Fun to be around

Funniest football moment: My coach dancing pregame

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball

My mom is always on me to: Schedule haircuts

Must-watch TV: Narcos

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Flying

My two pet peeves are: People repeating themselves, and backseat driving

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Chad Johnson

My hidden talent is: I can listen to a song 2-3 times and know the whole song

Your favorite fast-food chain, and why: Slim Chickens, because it’s close to my house and open late

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Some kind of surf and turf

I will never ever eat: Squash or cucumber

Favorite junk food: Cheez-It

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Mike and Ike’s

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Crickets

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: My girlfriend Maggie Enlow

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Jamaica

I’m terrified of: Open bodies of water, like the ocean

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: The floor next to my bed

Love or hate horror movies, and why: Love, because of the suspense

Cat or dog person, and why: Dog, because they are much better looking

Do you think aliens exist: Somewhere out there they do

I get emotional when: My parents say they’re proud of me

Which do you prefer Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram or TikTok: Tik Tok

Best advice I’ve received: Never stop praying once you get what you prayed for

Role model, and why: My sister, Jada. In high school, she was overlooked by a lot of colleges, but she worked hard regardless and is now starting at an SEC school as a freshman.

Three words to describe me: Caring, competitive, passionate

People would be surprised that I: Drink a half carton of orange juice per day