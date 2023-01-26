Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Getting it straight

Today at 1:42 a.m.

Bob Fehlman is chief executive officer and Jay Brogdon is president and chief financial officer of Simmons Bank. Their titles were incorrectly reported in an article in Wednesday's edition. The bank's fourth quarter 2022 net income was $83.3 million, up from $48.2 million in 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 revenue was $237.7 million, up from $199.7 million a year ago. A graphic with the article incorrectly reported those numbers.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT