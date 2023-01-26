Getting it straight

Bob Fehlman is chief executive officer and Jay Brogdon is president and chief financial officer of Simmons Bank. Their titles were incorrectly reported in an article in Wednesday's edition. The bank's fourth quarter 2022 net income was $83.3 million, up from $48.2 million in 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 revenue was $237.7 million, up from $199.7 million a year ago. A graphic with the article incorrectly reported those numbers.