Hogs to host 2 top defensive prospects Thursday

Arkansas is expected to host two the nation’s top defensive prospects for unofficial visits Thursday.



Safety Jarcoby Hopson and defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin of Lake Cormorant, Miss. are expected to arrive around 11:30 a.m.

Hopson 6-1 and 205 pounds, has offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Florida and others, while Franklin, 6-5 and 265, has offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.

On3.com rates both players as 4-star prospects. Franklin is the No. 5 defensive lineman and No.51 overall recruit in the nation for the 2024 class, and 247Sports has Hopson as the No. 6 safety and No. 74 overall prospect.

Defensive line coach Deke Adams and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson are Mississippi natives and have extended several offers to players in the state recently.



