• Matthew Benson, police chief of Cumberland, R.I., forwarded the evidence to the state health department, but the forensics lab reported it was unable "to definitively confirm or refute the presence of Santa" in a young girl's home after she asked to have a partially eaten cookie and gnawed-on carrot sticks tested for DNA.

• Justin Pearson, 28, a Memphis community activist who led the charge against plans for an oil pipeline over an aquifer that provides drinking water to 1 million people, won a seat in the Tennessee Legislature in a special election.

• Fayneese Miller, president of Hamline University in Minnesota, is facing a call to resign from faculty leaders after an art history instructor who showed depictions of the Prophet Muhammad was dismissed when a Muslim student objected.

• Robert Hadden, 64, awaits sentencing after being convicted of enticing victims to cross state lines so he could sexually abuse them in his gynecology practice at two prestigious Manhattan hospitals, with a U.S. attorney calling him "a predator in a white coat."

• Dennis "Denny" Doyle, 74, former mayor of a suburb of Portland, Ore., was sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay $22,000 to his victims for possessing child pornography, including images of minors identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

• Albert "Ian" Schweitzer, who spent 20 years in prison for murder and other crimes, was ordered released immediately when his attorneys presented new evidence at a court hearing where he said "my feelings were all over the place: nerves, anxiety, scared."

• RaShall Brackney, who was dismissed after becoming the first Black female police chief of Charlottesville, Va., said she "would not expect anything less" after a federal judge dismissed her lawsuit alleging discrimination and retaliation over her efforts to reform the department.

• Terica Ellis was sentenced to three years in prison for playing a role in the murder-for-hire of a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's."

• Monic Mochell Battles of Alabama saw the murder charges against her dropped after a man who pleaded guilty refused to testify against her in the case of a woman who was beaten, strangled and dropped down a well that was then covered in concrete.