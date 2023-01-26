Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Legislative calendar

Today at 3:15 a.m.

Legislative calendar

The calendar of public events of the 94th General Assembly for today, Day 18, of the 2023 regular session. The legislative calendar is at https://www.ark-leg.state.ar.us

COMMITTEES

9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, MAC

10 a.m. Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee-House, Room 130

10 a.m. Judiciary Committee-House, Room 149

10 a.m. Revenue and Taxation-House, Room 151

Upon adjournment of Joint Budget Education Committee-House, Room 138

SENATE

10 a.m. Senate convenes, Senate Chamber

HOUSE

11 a.m. House convenes, House Chamber

Print Headline: Legislative calendar

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT