Legislative calendar
The calendar of public events of the 94th General Assembly for today, Day 18, of the 2023 regular session. The legislative calendar is at https://www.ark-leg.state.ar.us
COMMITTEES
9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, MAC
10 a.m. Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee-House, Room 130
10 a.m. Judiciary Committee-House, Room 149
10 a.m. Revenue and Taxation-House, Room 151
Upon adjournment of Joint Budget Education Committee-House, Room 138
SENATE
10 a.m. Senate convenes, Senate Chamber
HOUSE
11 a.m. House convenes, House Chamber