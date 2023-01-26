Little Rock police identify victim in fatal Jan. 3 stabbing

A Little Rock police spokesman on Thursday released the identity of a man who was stabbed to death in the city on Jan. 3.

Calvin Perkins, 40, was found mortally wounded around 7:50 a.m. Jan. 3, spokesman Mark Edwards said, adding that a technical glitch had prevented the victim’s identity from appearing on the city’s website earlier.

Perkins was found at the rear of a business at 712 W. Third St., located about a half-mile southwest of the Broadway Bridge across the Arkansas River.

Witnesses and video obtained from surveillance cameras in the area led detectives to focus on James Lambert, 29, who was arrested later on Jan. 3 at an apartment owned by his mother, according to a probable cause letter written by a detective.

Lambert had a cut on his right hand and blood on his shirt, the letter states.

In an interview with detectives, Lambert reportedly said that he had wanted to kill Perkins for about a week and a half. Lambert said he had stabbed Perkins and made sure he was dead before leaving the scene, the letter states.

Lambert was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday night without bond on a capital murder charge, according to an online inmate roster.