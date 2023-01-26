McIlroy in no mood for niceties in Dubai

Another battle between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed began to take shape Wednesday.

As one of the most vocal critics of the LIV Golf breakaway league, McIlroy felt mentally drained at the end of last year and decided to put his clubs away for a few weeks.

"It's been nice," the top-ranked McIlroy said, "to try to take a little bit of time away, and try to sort of distance myself from the game of golf."

Now he's back and appears to be as fiery as ever.

McIlroy was on the driving range Tuesday at the Dubai Desert Classic when he was approached by Reed, one of the high-profile players to have joined the exodus to the Saudi-backed series that changed the face of golf in 2022.

McIlroy said he was busy practicing and didn't feel the need to acknowledge Reed.

"Patrick came up to say hello and I didn't really want him to," McIlroy said Wednesday.

McIlroy was asked about reports the American threw a tee toward him. The four-time major winner said he didn't see or feel anything.

"But apparently that's what happened," McIlroy said. "And if roles were reversed and I'd have thrown that tee at him, I'd be expecting him (to file) a lawsuit."

McIlroy said he was served a subpoena on Christmas Eve from Larry Klayman, an attorney who has filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour and European tour for suspending players who have signed with LIV Golf. Reed is not involved in that lawsuit.

Klayman also represents Reed in lawsuits filed against a number of media outlets.

"Of course, trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that, you're not going to take that well," McIlroy said.

It's clear McIlroy is in no mood for reconciliation in Dubai.

"So again, I'm living in reality, I don't know where he's living. If I were in his shoes, I wouldn't expect a hello or a handshake."

Reed, in a statement provided by Klayman, wanted to make clear he had nothing to do with the subpoena McIlroy received.

"So, McIlroy being upset about being served on Christmas Eve has absolutely nothing to do with Patrick Reed," the statement said. "So we don't know what world McIlroy is living in, but we live in the real world, and to try to lay blame on Patrick Reed or being upset with Patrick for being subpoenaed for a lawsuit that Patrick Reed is not a part of is simply ignorant."

Reed said in Dubai it was "unfortunate" that McIlroy didn't shake his hand.

"But it is one of those things -- if you're going to act like an immature little child then you might as well be treated like one," Reed was quoted as saying by British newspaper The Daily Mail.

McIlroy was later asked if it would be beneficial to "fix your relationship" with another LIV rebel, Sergio Garcia, if it would help Europe's cause ahead of this year's Ryder Cup.

"No," was the Northern Irishman's blunt response.