NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 47 38 5 4 80 181 98
Toronto 48 29 11 8 66 163 127
Tampa Bay 46 30 15 1 61 167 137
Buffalo 47 25 19 3 53 180 160
Florida 50 23 21 6 52 171 176
Detroit 46 20 18 8 48 141 155
Ottawa 46 20 23 3 43 133 152
Montreal 48 20 25 3 43 127 175
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 46 29 9 8 66 151 124
New Jersey 47 31 12 4 66 164 123
NY Rangers 47 26 14 7 59 151 125
Pittsburgh 47 24 15 8 56 155 144
Washington 50 25 19 6 56 158 142
NY Islanders 49 23 21 5 51 143 141
Philadelphia 49 20 21 8 48 136 159
Columbus 47 14 30 3 31 122 184
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 49 28 13 8 64 169 127
Winnipeg 49 31 17 1 63 161 128
Colorado 46 26 17 3 55 144 126
Minnesota 46 25 17 4 54 145 134
Nashville 47 23 18 6 52 131 137
St. Louis 48 23 22 3 49 152 172
Arizona 48 15 28 5 35 125 175
Chicago 46 14 28 4 32 110 168
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 49 29 17 3 61 158 142
Los Angeles 50 27 17 6 60 163 170
Seattle 46 27 14 5 59 166 144
Edmonton 48 27 18 3 57 178 157
Calgary 48 23 16 9 55 154 146
Vancouver 47 19 25 3 41 160 188
San Jose 49 14 25 10 38 147 187
Anaheim 48 14 29 5 33 118 201
NOTE Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
NY Islanders at Ottawa, (n)
NY Rangers at Toronto, (n)
Carolina at Dallas, (n)
Columbus at Edmonton, (n)
Vancouver at Seattle, (n)
Today's Games
All times Central
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Detroit at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Florida, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Vegas at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Louis at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Vegas at NY Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.