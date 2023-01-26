NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 47 38 5 4 80 181 98

Toronto 48 29 11 8 66 163 127

Tampa Bay 46 30 15 1 61 167 137

Buffalo 47 25 19 3 53 180 160

Florida 50 23 21 6 52 171 176

Detroit 46 20 18 8 48 141 155

Ottawa 46 20 23 3 43 133 152

Montreal 48 20 25 3 43 127 175

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 46 29 9 8 66 151 124

New Jersey 47 31 12 4 66 164 123

NY Rangers 47 26 14 7 59 151 125

Pittsburgh 47 24 15 8 56 155 144

Washington 50 25 19 6 56 158 142

NY Islanders 49 23 21 5 51 143 141

Philadelphia 49 20 21 8 48 136 159

Columbus 47 14 30 3 31 122 184

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Dallas 49 28 13 8 64 169 127

Winnipeg 49 31 17 1 63 161 128

Colorado 46 26 17 3 55 144 126

Minnesota 46 25 17 4 54 145 134

Nashville 47 23 18 6 52 131 137

St. Louis 48 23 22 3 49 152 172

Arizona 48 15 28 5 35 125 175

Chicago 46 14 28 4 32 110 168

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 49 29 17 3 61 158 142

Los Angeles 50 27 17 6 60 163 170

Seattle 46 27 14 5 59 166 144

Edmonton 48 27 18 3 57 178 157

Calgary 48 23 16 9 55 154 146

Vancouver 47 19 25 3 41 160 188

San Jose 49 14 25 10 38 147 187

Anaheim 48 14 29 5 33 118 201

NOTE Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

NY Islanders at Ottawa, (n)

NY Rangers at Toronto, (n)

Carolina at Dallas, (n)

Columbus at Edmonton, (n)

Vancouver at Seattle, (n)

Today's Games

All times Central

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Vegas at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Vegas at NY Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.