Notes on a war

It's official. Putin's War is a war even when described by Russia's state media. Because Vladimir Vladimirovich himself has used the term. The other day, he dropped the W-word instead of his usual "special military operation" as he spoke about Ukraine. So now everybody is at least on that page, and can talk about this war a little more honestly.

Some notes on what's happened this week:

• My, but that was a sparky little performance by Dmitry Medvedev, the current deputy head of the Russian Security Council, who once kept the seat warm for V. Putin, back when the Russians still cared about things like term limits and the rule of law. Comrade Medvedev threatened really bad war if the current war doesn't go Putin's way.

In case of a "protracted conflict," he said, Russia would just put together its own coalition of the willing made up of "the nations that are fed up with the Americans and a pack of their castrated dogs."

Well.

That's not helpful talk. Especially coming from one of President Putin's most reliable lapdogs.

• Speaking of Americans and their, um, allies, the Ukrainians keep asking for more tanks. Especially German Leopard 2s and American M1 Abrams. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration would make the move as early as this week. And it did.

The M1 Abrams is more of a chess move than a martial one. The Pentagon has admitted that it's hard to deal with. "The Abrams tank is a very complicated piece of equipment," a spokesman said last week. "It's expensive. It's hard to train on. It has a jet engine. I think it's about three gallons to the mile of jet fuel. It is not the easiest system to maintain." And a battalion of them requires long supply lines on the battlefield.

Before sending their (easier to use) Leopards, the Germans wanted to see the Americans move first. And so the Americans did.

• We keep seeing the term "meat grinder" in the news reports. As in, the Russians keep throwing forces--often ill-equipped and ill-trained--into the battle. And no matter how many bodies pile up, the Russians can't advance. Dead men usually don't.

Intelligence folks in the West told CNN this week that they think Russia will announce another mobilization soon. According to the spooks, the Kremlin is "considering another troop mobilization of as many as 200,000 men." You remember how well that went during the last Russian mobilization, when men of military age left Russia by the tens of thousands, when they could.

"But Russia continues to need bodies to throw at the fight."

Which isn't good news for young men in certain precincts.