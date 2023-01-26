



BASKETBALL

MCL sidelines Portis

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis will miss at least the next couple of weeks after spraining his right medial collateral ligament and right ankle in a 150-130 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The Bucks announced the severity of Portis' injuries to his knee and ankle on Wednesday and said he would be re-evaluated in two weeks. Portis, who turns 28 on Feb. 10, is averaging 14.4 points and a career-high 10.1 rebounds per game. The 6-11 forward will miss a game for the first time this season when the Bucks host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. Portis (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks) got hurt the same night that two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton returned from knee injuries. Middleton, who had been out with right knee soreness, played just his eighth game of the season on Monday. Antetokounmpo returned after missing five games with left knee soreness.

FOOTBALL

LSU overpaid coach $1M

LSU accidentally overpaid Tigers Coach Brian Kelly by $1 million during the first year of a 10-year, $100 million contract, but discovered the error and has moved to correct it, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office said Wednesday. Kelly was overpaid $1,001,368 in supplemental payments in 2022 because duplicate payments made both to Kelly's LLC and to the coach directly. The double payments began in May and continued until LSU officials detected the errors in November. Kelly, who previously coached at Notre Dame for 12 seasons, was hired by LSU after the 2021 season, when the Tigers went 6-7 for its first losing season since 1999.

GOLF

Rahm struggles at San Diego

Jon Rahm struggled to a 1-over 73 at Torrey Pines South, which has become one of his favorite courses, while Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai and Brent Grant all shot 8-under 64 on the more forgiving North Course on Wednesday to tie for the first-round lead at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego. Rahm, ranked No. 3 in the world and trying for his third win in as many starts, made a double bogey on the par-4 seventh hole and was continually left frustrated on the South Course. He earned his first PGA Tour victory in 2017 at the municipal courses on a bluff above the Pacific Ocean and then won the U.S. Open on the South Course in 2021. Rahm, who is trying for his 10th career tour win, was tied for 116th with 11 others, including playing partner Tony Finau and Justin Rose. Ryder, Rai and Grant have never won on tour. Ryder is coming off three consecutive missed cuts. Grant's last four rounds have been 74 or worse. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nico Echavarria shot a 70 on the North Course. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) turned in a 72 on the South Course. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) posted a 74 on the North Course. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) had a 75 on the South Course.

BASEBALL

Rays reach deal with LHP

Left-hander Jeffrey Springs became the first of the 33 players who exchanged proposed arbitration salaries with their teams to reach a deal, agreeing Wednesday to a $31 million, four-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays that could be worth $65.75 million over five seasons. The 30-year-old Springs was among seven Rays who swapped arbitration figures with the team on Jan. 13. He began last season in the bullpen, transitioned to the starting rotation in May and finished 9-5 with a 2.46 ERA in 33 appearances, including 25 starts. He is 14-6 with a 2.70 ERA in 76 outings -- 51 of them in relief -- since he was acquired from Boston in February 2021. Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander said the sides had been working toward an agreement for weeks and that Springs -- drafted in the 30th round by the Texas Rangers in 2015 -- has earned the opportunity to be a big part of Tampa Bay's future.

HOCKEY

Nieto returns to Colorado

The San Jose Sharks sent forward Matt Nieto to Colorado for a second stint with the Avalanche in a four-player trade. Nieto and former first-round defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado in the deal completed Wednesday for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. Nieto had eight goals and seven assists in 45 games for San Jose this season and is also a strong penalty killer. After beginning his career with the Sharks in the 2013-14 season, Nieto was claimed off waivers by Colorado in 2017. He had 34 goals and 47 assists in 251 games over three-plus seasons with the Avalanche. Merkley was a first-round pick by San Jose in 2018 but never found a role in the NHL. He had one goal and five assists in 39 games last season but has been in the AHL this season where he had 14 assists in 30 games.

SKIING

Swiss teammates finish 1-2

Loic Meillard beat his teammate Gino Caviezel to lead a Swiss 1-2 finish at a floodlit World Cup giant slalom Wednesday in Schladming, Austria. The pair stepped in to give the Swiss ski team a victory despite the absence of its standout performer, Marco Odermatt, who had won four of the five giant slaloms this season but sat out the race to rest a sore knee. Both skiers held their positions from the first run, as Meillard beat Caviezel by 0.59 seconds. Marco Schwarz posted the fastest second-run time and the Austrian improved from 14th to third position, 0.81 off the pace.





Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)





