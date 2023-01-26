Recently I stopped to get a much-needed holiday shopping pick-me-up courtesy of a large Sonic Diet Coke when my son asked me, "what's LISA Academy"? LISA Academy is a public charter school which sits adjacent to our parking spot where the children, not yet on winter break, were playing outside in the cold December weather. As we waited on our favorite drinks served over that perfect nugget ice, I answered that it is a charter school.

"A charter school," my son mused, "what's that?"

I smiled, knowing School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28) was approaching, and experienced an "Aha!" moment. As I began to explain what a charter school is and why some families choose them as the best option for their child's education, I began thinking about their choice, about school choice.

As a public school teacher, I often struggle with my personal perspective on school choice. I believe deeply in strengthening our public school system and providing each and every child with a powerful and positive traditional public school experience. As an educator whose children attend school where I teach, outside the district they are zoned for, I benefit personally from school choice and the ability for my children to learn in the excellent district where I work.

I know the benefits of school choice as a mother and an educator, but I also know that oftentimes the families that would benefit most from educational choice and options are not the families that access those resources. I believe families deserve a say in where their children learn, but I struggle with access and the equity issues involved in ensuring families who need choice are aware of their options and how to best access them.

As I worked through explaining that not every community has the same resources and how taxes and millage impact those resources to my always inquisitive son, I reminded him that not every child has a personal computer sent home with them every day or the beautiful school facilities that we are so lucky to learn in. I told him I wished every student across Arkansas and America had those things and was able to access the same quality materials and safe spaces to support their learning and that charter schools and other school-choice options are available for families who may need or want a different option for where their children will learn.

This was a seriously deep conversation for this teacher who was enjoying the first day of winter break. It was at that moment that my 9-year-old daughter who had been quietly listening finally chimed in, "and they should all have teachers who love them and that they know care for them too."

I paused, my heart full, and looked into her sweet eyes, not knowing exactly what my next words would be.

And as an educator, I was reminded so quickly of what matters so deeply in our schools: our teachers. This is what counts. This is what children really want and need. A teacher who loves them, cares for them, and who they know wants to teach them. A teacher who is well supported and able to provide them with learning opportunities and experiences that help prepare them for whatever their next steps in life are. They need a teacher.

Parents too want and need a teacher they can trust to show up and do what is best for their child every day, and no matter what school their child attends, no matter what ZIP code their home is in, no matter how their child's classroom is decorated, every child deserves a teacher who loves and cares for them.

Jessica Saum is the 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year. Prior to her year of service as the teacher of the year, she was a special education teacher at Stagecoach Elementary School in Cabot. Jessica has been an ASTA and AAEF Advocacy Fellow since 2021 and is a special adviser to the Arkansas Council for Military Children. She can be contacted at jessica.saum@ade.arkansas.gov.