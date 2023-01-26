Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 26, 1923

WYNNE -- The most important drainage work ever undertaken in Cross county is actively under way. The project is known as the First Creek Drainage District, situated in the extreme western part of the county, and extending from near Hickory Ridge south to the St. Francis county line. Three main ditches, totaling 52 miles, will be dug, and the water carried will find its outlet in the L'Anguille river. The district that will be drained embraces 40,000 acres of fine farming land.

50 years ago

Jan. 26, 1973

• Identical bills were introduced Thursday in the state Senate and House of Representatives to create a state civil rights commission. ... The bills would create a state Commission on Equal Rights that would have investigators powers. A nine-member biracial commission, appointed by the governor, would study problems of employment, housing, education and health and welfare. The bill specifies that it would promote equality of opportunity, understanding and goodwill, promote communication between races, encourage employment without regard to race, sex, religion or age and encourage better job training by youth.

25 years ago

Jan. 26, 1998

TEXARKANA -- Christy Wise looked out her living room window at a mercury decontamination tent and the temporary command post for the federal Environmental Protection Agency this week and wondered aloud how much of the toxic substance was still in the hands of the town's young people. Dec. 30 local officials learned that two 17-year-old boys had entered a dilapidated, shuttered neon-sign factory and taken more than 20 pounds of metallic mercury. Since then 175 residents have been tested for exposure, nine families have been forced to leave contaminated homes (two have since returned) and seven people tested at dangerously high levels and were referred for treatment. ... The Environmental Protection Agency estimated that it would cost $1 million to test people, decontaminate sites and rid the factory of dangerous chemicals.

10 years ago

Jan. 26, 2013

• The Union Rescue Mission will not run the Little Rock Day Resource Center for the homeless, city officials confirmed. The city had offered a $300,000 contract to the Union Rescue Mission, a faith-based organization that offers shelter to the homeless, recovering addicts and victims of domestic violence in a building across the street from the city day center on Confederate Boulevard. ... Several members of the community, along with the Arkansas chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, have raised concerns over the past few weeks about the Union Rescue Mission's faith-based hiring practices. ... ACLU attorneys said the agency would file any legal action necessary to oppose the contract between the mission and the city. "What matters is that the city was preparing to contract with somebody who discriminates based on religion," said Rita Sklar, the executive director of the state chapter of the ACLU. ... Mayor Mark Stodola said the decision not to contract with the Union Rescue Mission was not based on the objections to the group's faith-based hiring.