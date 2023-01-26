Plans in works for Chick-fil-A in Pine Bluff

Pine Bluff appears to be on its way to having a Chick-fil-A franchise.

A rezoning request has been submitted by Liscotti Development Corp. to rezone approximately 5.5 acres from R-1, Residential to B-3, Highway Commercial for the construction of a Chick-fil-A at the southeast corner of Olive Street and I-530.

Scheduled to come before the city of Pine Bluff Board of Zoning Adjustment and Planning Commission on Tuesday, the news of the chicken-based restaurant coming to town was spread on social media Thursday, creating something of a frenzy for those who have longed for the popular franchise.

Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley confirmed the news stating through the partnerships between Go Forward Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff Community Development and Mayor Shirley Washington, they were able to bring the franchise to Pine Bluff.

According to the application, the vacant and undeveloped land is of value to the city’s current Comprehensive Plan. Larry Reynolds, director of Southeast Arkansas Regional Planning who provides recommendations to the Pine Bluff Planning Commission, said that the area under that plan is considered a Suburban Corridor.

“Suburban corridors consist of automobile-oriented businesses located along large and high-trafficked roadways. This form of land use performs poorly fiscally, with low-value buildings typically designed to be replaced in about 20 years,” he said. “Unfortunately, the process to improve the performance of suburban corridors is expensive and difficult. While new and expanded suburban corridors should be discouraged, those that exist are unlikely to change substantially.”

The property owner, according to the rezoning application, David Byrd, entered into a sale agreement on June 2, with Liscotti Development of Leominster, Mass. Chad Brubaker, a representative of the development company, said the intent is to construct a 4,947 Chick-fil-A with a drive-through, outdoor dining and parking.

Contacted Thursday, Brubaker said he couldn't comment on the deal.

"We are actually in the application process with the city, so until that's resolved, we can't comment."

According to his application, Chick-fil-A will occupy approximately 2.15 acres at the intersection with a portion of the parcel reserved for future development.

“These two commercial uses will access the site via a shared driveway on Highway 63,” Brubaker said in the narrative explaining the reason for his rezoning request. “The remaining area of the west parcel, as well as the entirety of the east parcel will remain undeveloped.”

Reynolds said he had been in communications with the Liscotti firm for more than a year and will recommend to the commissioners to approve the rezoning request.

"It's going to go B-3," Reynolds said Thursday. "If you look, everything along there, in 2017, 2018 and 2019, has been rezoned B-3. So this is just a continuation of what's been happening along there."

"Utilities, including wastewater capabilities, have been improved in the area and traffic volume along with commercial vehicle use has increased to a capacity that would appear to limit residential development," Reynolds stated in his recommendation to planning officials.

According to Reynolds, suburban corridors are generally associated with exits along I-530 and along Camden Road, Olive Street and East Harding Avenue.

In 2018, Reynolds said the average daily traffic count was approximately 13,000 vehicles per day and estimates from 2021 indicated that the number remained the same with the nearby I-530 showing a count of 24,000 per day west of the Olive Street interchange.

"The section under consideration has numerous commercial trucks coming from the south to I-530," he said. "Staff believes the action is consistent with the land use plan and that no loss of property value should occur."