Pulaski County JP position remains in limbo

The Pulaski County Quorum Court failed to come up with enough votes to declare a vacancy in District 10 on Tuesday.

The ordinance would have automatically required a resolution to be provided to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to appoint a new justice of peace to represent the district, which has gone almost a year without representation.

The court needed eight votes to move forward but had seven for, three against and four abstentions.

Justin Blagg, director of the Quorum Court, said there's no definite date for the matter to be considered again.

"It causes some problems, it's a very sad and unfortunate situation for the people of District 10 who have been denied representation for the last 10 months," he said.

Last year, incumbent Kristina Gulley and her opponent in the November election, Barry Jefferson, were disqualified because of previous hot-check offenses.

Former Circuit Judge Chip Welch ruled that any votes cast for Gulley in the primary or November elections would be ineligible because of two hot check offenses from 1997 and 2003. Gulley was also declared ineligible to continue to be on the Quorum Court.

She has appealed to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Phil Stowers, justice of the peace for District 13, said he believes once the Supreme Court rules, the Quorum Court can move ahead.

Last year, the office of the Pulaski County prosecutor and Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde asked a judge to remove Gulley from office and require her to repay the $29,037 in salary and benefits that she has received since taking office.

"The law requires that when a vacancy is declared by a court that the Quorum Court adopt a resolution acknowledging that vacancy," said Pulaski County attorney Adam Fogleman in an email.

"This resolution acknowledges the pending court action brought by the prosecuting attorney to remove Ms. Gulley from office. When and if the court enters a final order declaring a vacancy, this resolution will become effective and be forwarded to the Governor so this position can be filled by appointment."

Gulley also has the option to resign and so far has declined, he said.