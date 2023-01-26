High school basketball roundup

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

HOT SPRINGS 52, SHERIDAN 44 Nasir Hannah collected 15 points and nabbed four rebounds as Hot Springs (13-7, 7-2 5A-South) held on. Derrick Hicks had 9 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals, while both Tyrell Honey and Octavious Rhodes had 8 points for the Trojans, who scored 14 of the game's final 16 points. Rhodes also added nine rebounds.

MANILA 86, PIGGOTT 41 Brayden Nunnally erupted for 31 points and 12 rebounds for Manila (18-4, 7-1 3A-3) as it beat the Mohawks. Luke Kirk had 16 points, and Jaron Burrow followed with 13 points and 8 assists for the Lions.

MARIANNA 65, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 42 Jamarie Anthony finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds for Marianna (16-5, 11-0 2A-6), winners of nine straight games. Marktavious Roby had 15 points and 4 steals, while Lemark Pirtel and Lamontrell Jones each had 8 points for the Trojans.

PRESCOTT 46, BENTON HARMONY GROVE 44 Decari Prater scored 26 points as Prescott (4-6, 4-4 3A-7) handed Harmony Grove (16-4, 8-1) its first conference loss.

SYLVAN HILLS 52, eSTEM 39 DaCarter Coleman's 20 points guided Sylvan Hills (13-8, 6-1 5A-Central) to its fourth consecutive victory. Deryeus Fowlkes also had eight points for the Bears.

GIRLS

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 54, VILONIA 51 Parkview (15-5, 7-1 5A-Central) moved to the top of the conference standings by scoring eight of the final 12 points. Deanna Kamanga's lay-up with 1:29 left in the game put the Lady Patriots up for good. Bailey Sims scored 15 points, and Kinley Mears had 13 for Vilonia (16-4, 7-1), which had its 10-game winning streak stopped.